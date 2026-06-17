Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment Complications

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From Top Gear to Clarkson’s Farm, Jeremy Clarkson has been entertaining viewers for decades and decades.

Now, the iconic British television personality has had to break some difficult news.

Clarkson has cancer.

It was caught early, but it was aggressive. And treatment soon ran into complications.

Speaking at the end of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ Season 5, Jeremy Clarkson revealed that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer. (Image Credit: Prime Video)

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For as long as many of us have been alive, Clarkson has been a famous Top Gear presenter on the BBC.

He hosted from 1988 to 1999 and then again from 2002 until 2015.

Clarkson’s Farm is a more low-key series, and usually an uplifting one.

however, for the final two episodes of Season 5, he had some somber news to share with viewers.

“I’ve got cancer,” he shared, speaking to the camera.

Specifically, Clarkson has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He shared that the cancer is “aggressive,” but it had been discovered before it could spread too far.

“I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy,” Clarkson explained.

“And it is cancer, and it’s aggressive,” he detailed. “But it’s really early.”

Clarkson shared that he expects to be “fine” but warned that he will be out of action “for a while” as he undergoes treatments.

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At the time of the filming, he shared that he had known about the cancer “since May.”

The episodes aired in mid-June, but we have to emphasize that the show did not film in 2026.

Season 5 filmed between 2024-2025, so it seems likely that these two finale episodes are from 2025.

“I won’t know whether it’s worked or not until November, probably,” Clarkson predicted.

He then detailed: “The prostate, 10% of it’s dead, the 10% where the cancer is.”

At the very end of the season finale, Clarkson was in a hospital bed, telling the camera that his cancer treatment had involved complications.

“We started Season 5 with me in a hospital bed, and here we are at the end of Season 5, and I’m back in a hospital bed,” he quipped.

“What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, I’ll see you for Season 6, and if it isn’t, I won’t,” Clarkson grimly promised. “Take care, everyone.”

Fear not, as there are no indications that this aired posthumously.

In fact, Clarkson gave fans a vague preview of the finale episodes’ ups and downs hours ahead of the finale on Instagram.