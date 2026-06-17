Walter Parazaider Cause of Death: Chicago Founding Member Was 81

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We have tragic news to report from the world of music.

Walter Parazaider, a founding member of the iconic rock band Chicago, has died at the age of 81 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

News of Parazaider’s passing was confirmed by his wife, JacLynn, who revealed that he died early Wednesday morning while receiving hospice care.

Inductee Walter Parazaider of Chicago performs at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

She was by his side when he passed away.

While his name may not have been as recognizable as some frontmen of his era, Parazaider played a crucial role in shaping the sound of Chicago, one of the most successful rock bands of all time.

The woodwind musician helped found the group in 1967.

Before becoming known simply as Chicago, the band performed under the names The Big Thing and Chicago Transit Authority.

Parazaider was a key member of the band’s celebrated brass and woodwind section alongside fellow founding members Lee Loughnane and James Pankow.

Over the decades, he contributed to some of Chicago’s biggest hits, including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” and “If You Leave Me Now.”

The band’s unique blend of rock and horn-driven arrangements helped sell more than 100 million records worldwide and earned Chicago a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

According to TMZ, Parazaider was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease six years ago. His wife said he fought the illness bravely before ultimately succumbing to it this week.

“He had put up a good fight with Alzheimer’s and unfortunately it ended tonight,” JacLynn told the outlet. “We are going to miss him for sure.”

She also reflected on the couple’s nearly six decades together, noting that they had been married for 59 years.

Parazaider retired from Chicago in 2016 after decades of touring and recording with the band. He later revealed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2021.

For generations of fans, Walter Parazaider’s musicianship was an essential part of Chicago’s signature sound.

Though he often stayed out of the spotlight, his contributions helped transform the band from a local Chicago act into one of the most enduring groups in rock history.

Parazaider is survived by his wife and their daughters, Laura and Felicia.

A memorial service is expected to be announced at a later date.

Our thoughts go out to Walter’s loved ones, friends, and fans during this difficult time.