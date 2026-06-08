Jenny Mollen Reacts to Controversy Over PDA With Tween Son: ‘The Internet Called Me …

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Earlier this month, a social media post broke containment and went viral.

The post’s creator was Jenny Mollen, a comedian and — more importantly — a mom.

Whatever her intentions, her mother-son PDA had some people calling for an investigation.

And, when you see the post for yourself, you might see why. …

Comedian Jenny Mollen attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2026 Presentation at Surrogate’s Court on September 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

Late last week, Mollen took to Facebook to share a series of photos featuring her and her 12-year-old son on a bed.

She and actor Jason Biggs welcomed their firsborn, Sid, back in February 2014.

In the photos of the now-deleted post, Mollen shared photos of her holding her son, seeming to lie between his legs.

Different families have different ways of expressing love. Some hold hands while watching a movie. Some kiss on the mouth. There’s a lot of variety.

But lying between her tween son’s legs was not, it turned out, the most eyebrow-raising part of the post.

Mollen’s post indicated that she was listening to “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Speaking of toxic couples, the comedian’s caption is what really drew people’s ire.

“Your eldest son will be the most toxic guy you ever date,” Mollen wrote.

The PDA is one thing. The caption is another.

The two in conjunction had people on virtually every social media platform calling for an actual investigation, seemingly accusing Mollen of some sort of wrongdoing.

Earlier today, Mollen responded to the uproar in her Substack newsletter:

“Last week, the internet called me a child molester for posting a photo of myself holding my son,” she wrote (via Page Six).

Jenny explained the photo had been taken after son’s return from a weekend away, and she explained what “strangers saw as scandal, I saw as grief.”

“There’s something devastating about realizing your child can survive without you, that they can be content somewhere else,” she explained, adding:

“Last week, the internet called me a child molester for posting a photo of myself holding my son.” She noted the photo had been taken after Sid’s return from a weekend away, and that what “strangers saw as scandal, I saw as grief.”

Many people just saw this as a random ‘boymom’ post

To be clear, many — perhaps most — of those who saw this image saw it robbed of its context.

Many versions of the screenshot of the (now deleted) post did not even include the name of the poster.

And (with all due respect to Ms. Mollen) not everyone knows who she is.

Seeing that a comedian posted something like that might make you wince at a joke that didn’t land as intended.

Seeing that a random woman posted it might make you worry. Or, at the very least, it seems unintentionally funny, like that “a girlfriend is a sister you choose” greeting card.

TMZ spoke to a source close to Mollen, one who spoke a great deal like a publicist might.

“The picture is nothing more than a mother hugging her 12 year-old son,” the source emphasized.

“Anyone inferring anything else should be ashamed of themselves,” the source then condemned.

As far as the caption goes, the same individual dismissed it: “She’s a comedian.”

For the record, Mollen joked that her then-newborn son’s penis was “huge” back in 2014. So it doesn’t seem like her very recent split with Biggs is to blame.