Lenny Hochstein: ‘RHOM’ Star Sued By Woman Who Says He Drugged, Sexually …

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Lenny Hochstein — the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein — is facing a disturbing new lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the celebrity plastic surgeon has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman after inviting her to his Miami mansion.

The lawsuit alleges that the incident occurred in May 2025, when the woman — who is identified only as Jane Doe — was visiting Miami from London.

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein attend the Haute Living Miami’s Annual Haute 100 Dinner Presented By Hublot And Prestige Imports at Miami Design District Palm Court on May 16, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

According to the filing, Doe says she met a younger man at Miami’s Sopra Club, who later invited her to what was described as an exclusive afterparty at Hochstein’s Star Island residence.

But when she arrived, she claims there was no party.

Instead, Doe alleges that Hochstein repeatedly made advances toward her throughout the evening.

According to the lawsuit, the situation escalated when Hochstein allegedly gave her a pill that he described as a common sleep aid. The woman says she trusted him because he is a doctor, and took the medication.

She claims she blacked out shortly afterward.

Doe alleges that she did not regain consciousness until the following morning.

According to the lawsuit, Hochstein later told her that the two had sex. The woman claims she had previously rejected his advances and was unable to consent due to her condition.

The lawsuit further alleges that Hochstein identified the pill as melatonin. However, Doe says she remembered what the pill looked like, researched it afterward, and came to believe it was actually Ambien.

As a result, she is suing Hochstein for sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit marks the latest legal controversy involving the former Bravo personality, whose lengthy and highly publicized divorce from ex-wife Lisa Hochstein played out both in court and on RHOM.

“I have never drugged or raped anyone in my life. This is an encounter I had over a year ago,” Lenny said in a statement inssued to TMZ moments ago, adding:

“There are multiple witnesses. If she believes she was raped she should go to the police. Not try to sue me for money. There is a video of her leaving my home the next day smiling and dancing. That is not the behavior of someone who believes she was raped.”

We will have furrther updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.