Huda Mustafa: 'Love Island USA' Star Caught Allegedly Breaking Into Ex's Baby Mama's Apartment Complex

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Huda Mustafa just can’t seem to stay out of the headlines.

The former Love Island USA star is once again making news after surveillance footage surfaced that appears to show her entering the apartment complex of Nicole Olivera, the mother of ex-boyfriend Louis Russell’s child.

And yes, this is the same messy situation that has already spawned restraining orders, leaked text messages, and enough reality TV drama to fuel an entire season.

Huda Mustafa attends the Jane Wade fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, newly obtained surveillance video shows Mustafa walking through Olivera’s apartment complex in Los Angeles while talking on her phone.

The footage reportedly dates back to February and is connected to allegations made by Olivera in court filings.

Olivera previously claimed that Mustafa entered the property and attempted to gain access to her residence, allegations that became part of a highly publicized legal dispute between the women.

At the time, Olivera sought court-ordered protection from Mustafa, alleging a pattern of threatening and disturbing behavior. Mustafa has denied the allegations against her.

Just days before the surveillance footage became public, the restraining-order case abruptly came to an end.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a scheduled hearing was dismissed after neither party appeared. The temporary restraining orders were dissolved, and the matter was dismissed for lack of prosecution.

The feud between Mustafa and Olivera has generated headlines for months, particularly because it unfolded while Mustafa’s relationship with Louis Russell was under intense public scrutiny.

Russell and Olivera share a child together, and their own custody-related disputes frequently spilled into the public eye.

Fans first met Mustafa on Love Island, where she became one of the show’s most talked-about contestants thanks to her outspoken personality and emotional honesty.

Since leaving the villa, however, much of the attention surrounding her has focused on her turbulent relationship with Russell and the legal drama involving his ex. The couple’s breakup only added another layer of chaos to an already complicated situation.

Now, with surveillance footage entering the conversation, the story is generating fresh attention just when it seemed the legal dispute had finally cooled down.

Whether this latest development reignites the controversy remains to be seen.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.