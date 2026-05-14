Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Call It Quits After 18 Years of Marriage

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We’ve seen numerous celebrity splits in the first half of 2026, but perhaps none is more surprising than this one:

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen announced today that they’ve decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

The couple shared the news with People via a joint statement.

Jason Biggs attends the 43rd Torino Film Festival 2025 on November 25, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

“They are very much connected,” the rep said of Biggs and Mollen. “I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms.”

The couple met in 2007 on the set of the movie My Best Friend’s Girl. They were engaged in January 2008 and eloped in a private ceremony the following April.

During their time together, Jason and Jenny welcomed two children together, and their marriage weathered numerous storms.

Biggs got sober in 2017, and he’s often credited Mollen with helping him stay on a healthier path.

Jenny and Jason’s social media pages corroborate the claim that they still get along and are separating on amicable terms.

The rep says that Jenny and Jason celebrated his 47th birthday together on May 12.

And a previous birthday tribute to Jason remains one of Jenny’s most popular Instagram posts,

“We were married and yet I still knew practically nothing about you. Like for example, the fact that you hate surprises. Luckily, we made it past that hurdle,” she wrote in a throwback post last year.

“Happy 47th, I promise I planned nothing.”

Biggs, of course, is best known for his work in the American Pie films, as well as his appearances on TV comedies like Orange Is the New Black.

In addition to her acting work on shows like Girls, Jenny hit the bestseller list with books I Like You Just The Way I Am and Live Fast Die Hot.

Most recently, Mollen and Biggs both appeared in the comedy Influenced, which is currently in theaters.

We wish these two all the best as they navigate the waters of divorce and co-parenting together.