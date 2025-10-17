Jennifer Lopez Slams Ben Affleck & All Exes: They NEVER Loved Me!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Lopez is taking aim at Ben Affleck — but also at every other ex.

She’s not calling them out by name. But, when it comes to her famous relationships, she really doesn’t have to.

All of Lopez’s failed marriages had one thing in common, she says.

These men didn’t really love her.

In October 2025, Jennifer Lopez claimed that her exes had never truly loved her. (Image Credit: SiriusXM)

Here is what Jennifer Lopez has to say about Ben Affleck and her other exes

On Wednesday, October 15, Jennifer Lopez chatted with Howard Stern about being unlucky in love.

Specifically, she has not felt loved herself, but she says that she has experienced “loving someone.”

They say that unrequited love may be the worst kind.

“What I learned, I learned that it’s not that I’m not lovable,” Lopez revealed.

“It’s that they’re not capable,” she accused. “They don’t have it in them.”

“They need to appreciate the little person inside of them,” Lopez characterized. “They need to love them.”

In a sense, it sounds like she doesn’t really blame her exes, because they gave her “what they had.”

Lopez explained: “They gave me all of it, every time.”

She detailed: “all the rings, all the things I could ever want, right? Tried to give me the houses, the rings, the marriage — all of it.”

But, as Stern chimed in to ask if the men “didn’t love” her, she confirmed: “They didn’t.”

After years of marriages and divorces, Jennifer Lopez describes what caused problems in all of her past relationships. (Image Credit: SiriusXM)

She loved them, but she didn’t turn that love inward

But Jennifer Lopez also went on to admit that she “didn’t love herself.”

That can, famously, be an obstacle to healthy relationships — whether it means receiving love or giving it.

In Lopez’s case, she says that she definitely loved at least some of her exes.

But it seems that she feels that her exes are responsible for not truly loving her.

Would her own self-love have changed them?

Actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Several years ago, Lopez reunited with long lost love Ben Affleck in a blast from the past that no one really expected.

They married.

However, 2024 saw their total dissolution.

After months of speculation, showing up at separate events, and reports that they were splitting, she filed to divorce Affleck.

That was just 14 months ago. It feels like Lopez is still deconstructing what went wrong and processing it all.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the “Kiss Of The Spider Woman” New York Screening on October 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Did they really ALL not love her?

Obviously, we have only Jennifer Lopez’s word on whether her various exes ever truly loved her.

They could not speak for themselves in her interview.

On the one hand, perhaps she is being unfair. It is easy to feel that an ex never truly loved you, because our experiences after “the good times” influence how we view once-pleasant memories.

Then again, perhaps even exes who might have truly loved her failed to adequately express it.

Perhaps, after her latest post-Affleck journey, Lopez will have better luck next time.