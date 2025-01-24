Kevin Costner & Jennifer Lopez Dating? They’re Talking ‘Every Day’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Kevin Costner down bad for Jennifer Lopez?

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have called it quits (once again), she is officially single (once again).

And in 2024, the Yellowstone actor finalized his infamously contentious divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

After a chance meeting, Kevin reportedly sent Jen flowers. If they’re talking every day, how long before they’re formally dating?

Kevin Costner attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Is Kevin Costner totally crushing on Jennifer Lopez?

A few weeks back, Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez were among numerous other celebrities who spent part of the winter in Aspen, Colorado.

Aspen getaways for the rich and famous are deeply cliche, but for good reason. Vacation destinations usually earn their reputations.

What’s interesting about this particular cold weather getaway is that reports say that Costner and Lopez cozied up in Aspen.

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

According to a report by Closer Online UK, Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez shared a drink. Though they were in a group, the two reportedly seemed pretty close. And this may have lit a fire under Costner.

“At the moment things are still at the very beginning stages,” the insider said of Costner and Lopez allegedly talking regularly.

“But after they hung out in Aspen,” the source added, “he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne.”

Kevin Costner talks with SiriusXM host Michael Smerconish during a town hall special edition of â€œThe Michael Smerconish Programâ€ at SiriusXM Studios on November 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner are reportedly ‘talking pretty much every day’

“Since then, they’ve been talking pretty much every day,” the insider alleged.

“And,” the source continued, “the plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks, when their schedules line up.”

What’s more is that the same report goes on to claim that Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez are actually a perfect fit.

Jennifer Lopez attends Variety presents The Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on January 04, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to the report, Lopez admires “how passionate Kevin is about making movies, and he’s also a musician.”

Allegedly, Costner is “in awe of how incredibly fit and eternally young she is.” That’s a little different from professional admiration.

“She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym,” the report claimed, “and prove age is just a number.”

Kevin Costner discusses the photography book “The Great Horizon: Photographing Kevin Costner’s American Saga” at Barnes & Noble The Grove on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)

This could be one-sided attraction … if there’s anything to it at all

“J. Lo isn’t ready to rush into anything right now but she does seem excited about the potential,” an insider warned.

The source continued: “And even if they wind up just connecting as friends, it’s still a massive ego boost to have him falling all over her like this.”

We should also point out that Kevin Costner quashed Jewel dating rumors just a few months ago. Not every reported entanglement is anything close to the truth.