Kevin Costner & Jennifer Lopez Dating? They’re Talking ‘Every Day’ …

Is Kevin Costner down bad for Jennifer Lopez?
Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have called it quits (once again), she is officially single (once again).
And in 2024, the Yellowstone actor finalized his infamously contentious divorce from Christine Baumgartner.
After a chance meeting, Kevin reportedly sent Jen flowers. If they’re talking every day, how long before they’re formally dating?
Is Kevin Costner totally crushing on Jennifer Lopez?
A few weeks back, Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez were among numerous other celebrities who spent part of the winter in Aspen, Colorado.
Aspen getaways for the rich and famous are deeply cliche, but for good reason. Vacation destinations usually earn their reputations.
What’s interesting about this particular cold weather getaway is that reports say that Costner and Lopez cozied up in Aspen.
According to a report by Closer Online UK, Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez shared a drink. Though they were in a group, the two reportedly seemed pretty close. And this may have lit a fire under Costner.
“At the moment things are still at the very beginning stages,” the insider said of Costner and Lopez allegedly talking regularly.
“But after they hung out in Aspen,” the source added, “he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne.”
Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner are reportedly ‘talking pretty much every day’
“Since then, they’ve been talking pretty much every day,” the insider alleged.
“And,” the source continued, “the plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks, when their schedules line up.”
What’s more is that the same report goes on to claim that Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez are actually a perfect fit.
According to the report, Lopez admires “how passionate Kevin is about making movies, and he’s also a musician.”
Allegedly, Costner is “in awe of how incredibly fit and eternally young she is.” That’s a little different from professional admiration.
“She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym,” the report claimed, “and prove age is just a number.”
This could be one-sided attraction … if there’s anything to it at all
“J. Lo isn’t ready to rush into anything right now but she does seem excited about the potential,” an insider warned.
The source continued: “And even if they wind up just connecting as friends, it’s still a massive ego boost to have him falling all over her like this.”
We should also point out that Kevin Costner quashed Jewel dating rumors just a few months ago. Not every reported entanglement is anything close to the truth.