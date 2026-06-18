Jelly Roll Says He Was Hospitalized Days Before Bunnie Xo Split News: Why?

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As fans continue to process the surprising Jelly Roll-Bunnie Xo split, another troubling detail has emerged from the couple’s difficult month.

Just days before news of his divorce became public, Jelly Roll revealed that he had been hospitalized while on tour with Post Malone.

Fortunately, the medical scare does not appear to have been too serious. But it was enough to force the singer offstage during a concert, something that rarely happens.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic)

In a TikTok video shared on June 11, Jelly Roll — whose real name is Jason DeFord — explained that he spent time in a Charlotte-area hospital after battling a severe sinus infection.

“So, I went to the hospital last night in Charlotte, North Carolina,” the singer told fans.

According to Jelly Roll, the infection left him visibly swollen and struggling to perform.

“I was puffy-faced,” he explained, adding that doctors treated him with steroids before helping him return to the stage.

The singer praised the hospital staff for getting him healthy enough to continue the tour.

He also revealed that Post Malone reached out with an unexpected gesture after learning about his condition.

According to Jelly Roll, his tourmate sent a large bouquet of flowers along with a note wishing him a speedy recovery.

The singer was clearly touched by the act of kindness.

The hospitalization came just one week before news surfaced that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce from Bunnie.

Court documents show that the singer filed in Tennessee on May 18, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing reportedly lists May 9 as the couple’s date of separation.

The split stunned many fans, particularly because the couple was still gushing about their relationship as recently as a few months ago.

In recent months, Jelly Roll and Bunnie had discussed their marriage, their shared faith, and even their plans to expand their family through IVF and surrogacy.

Sources have since claimed that growing lifestyle differences and mounting tensions contributed to the breakup.

Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has publicly addressed the divorce filing in detail.

For now, fans are left hoping that both can navigate this painful chapter — and that Jelly Roll’s recent health issues are firmly behind him.