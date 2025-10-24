Jelly Roll’s Wife Responds to Cheating Admission, Criticism

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As previously reported, Jelly Roll recently lost a ton of weight.

A long time ago, meanwhile? The artist nearly lost his wife.

“I don’t talk about this publicly at all,” Jelly Roll confessed on the October 21 episode of the Human School Podcast.

“But one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife.”

Jelly Roll and his wife singr Bunnie Xo attend the 2024 Country Music Television (CMT) Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024. Getty Images. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)

The 40-year-old said he still feels disappointed in himself, even after all these years.

“It was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It was just such a– just really, really, really blew me back,” he went on.

“I did a lot of work to repair that relationship. The repair has been special. And we’re stronger than we could have ever been.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been married for nine years.

The singer is dad to daughter Bailee Ann, 17, and son Noah, 9, from previous relationships.

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunny XO arrive for the Recording Academy and Clive Davis’ Salute To Industry Icons pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives,” Jelly Roll said, explaining that he’d previously experienced similar situations.

“When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine. When I was drinking a lot, I was hanging around a lot of people that were drinking a lot.”

As for where his semi-famous spouse stands on this unethical behavior?

One day after her husband admitted to his cheating, the Dumb Blonde podcast host reacted to an online critic who said she should “hop away” from the star over his infidelity.

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunny XO attend the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, February 2, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves — instead of running or gossiping,” Bunnie wrote in a screenshot shared to her Instagram Story on October 22. “Growth isn’t weakness, it’s grace.”

The 45-year-old added:

“But not everyone’s built for that kind of strength. I pray you never have to feel that pain bc you’re judging another woman’s life.”

Jelly Roll, for his part, said this week he wishes the pair’s relationship journey “would’ve went in the way that it never had an affair,” but he wants to make it clear:

“[I’m] proud of who we are today.”