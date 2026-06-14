Oliver Tree Cause of Death: Singer, Social Media Star Was 32

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We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that singer and influencer Oliver Tree has died following a helicopter crash in Brazil.

He was just 32 years old.

Oliver Tree performs during the Exit Festival 2024 at Petrovaradin Fortress on July 11, 2024 in Novi Sad, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Authorities say the accident took place on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro when two helicopters collided in midair.

According to TMZ, all six people involved in the crash were killed. Investigators are still working to determine exactly what caused the deadly incident.

Tree, whose real name was Oliver Tree Nickell, rose to fame thanks to his distinctive look, offbeat sense of humor, and viral music hits.

Songs such as “Life Goes On” and “Miss You” helped transform him from an internet curiosity into a global music star.

The California native built a devoted fan base by blending alternative music, comedy, and elaborate online stunts.

His unusual persona helped him grab attention, but his commercial success was mainly the result of his musical prowess.

News of Tree’s death comes while he was in the midst of an ambitious international tour supporting his latest album.

He had recently performed in South America and had additional dates scheduled across Europe and other parts of the world.

Fans quickly flooded social media with tributes following confirmation of the tragedy.

Many remembered Tree not only for his music, but also for his willingness to embrace absurdity in an entertainment industry that often takes itself far too seriously.

His videos routinely racked up millions of views, and his unconventional approach helped him stand out in an increasingly crowded digital landscape.

Officials in Brazil have launched an investigation into the crash.

Authorities are reportedly examining evidence from the scene as they work to determine what led to the collision.

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and fans during this incredibly difficult time.