Brandi Glanville: Doctors Found a Tumor in My Face!

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This miserable saga doesn’t seem to end.

Just last month, Brandi Glanville revealed that her face is “sinking” again after she’d believed that she’d found the cure — and the culprit.

Now, she has found what could be either a symptom or a cause of her facial disfigurement.

The bad news is that it’s a tumor.

On her podcast, Brandi Glanville shared the news of her tumor diagnosis. (Image Credit: YouTube)

It’s a tumor ‘in one of my lymph nodes’

During a recent episode of her Unfiltered podcast, Brandi opened up about her diagnosis.

She shared that she has been diagnosed with a facial tumor.

Though Brandi’s tumor is thankfully benign, that is a technical term for its growth pattern — not for how it impacts her life.

In the wrong place, a benign tumor can be potentially fatal.

According to Brandi, the tumor has grown “in one of my lymph nodes in my face.”

The tumor may be playing a role in her ongoing facial disfigurement battle, which has now been going on for years.

“That could be why the fluid is going around my face,” Brandi suggested.

She desperately wishes to be able to go back to having a normal life. Well, normal for Brandi, anyway.

“I can wear makeup for, like, 15 minutes and then I have to take it off,” she then revealed.

Even if she is no longer experiencing tooth-destroying drainage (a symptom that we hope never returns),

‘I haven’t had a facelift yet’

According to Brandi, some doctors had previously dismissed what should have been a tumor diagnosis.

She said that they dismissed it as “just scar tissue.”

Brandi objected to that theory, asking what may be a very obvious question.

“From what?” she asked. “I haven’t had a facelift yet.”

Too many, it seems, have assumed that Brandi’s face is a “botched” cosmetic procedure. And she has paid the price.

Unfortunately, Brandi Glanville cannot really glam up with her facial symptoms. Not for more than a few minutes at a time. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Brandi explained that she only got this diagnosis when she saw a dermatologist who specializes in cancer.

She said that a blood test “came back” with the tumor results.

“It’s been a long three years,” Brandi lamented.

She added: “I just want to put a ton of makeup on again, get my hair extensions. I want to have a glow-up.”

We hope that she’s able to address all of her health issues. She deserves to live her life again.