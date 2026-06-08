Brandi Glanville: My Face is ‘Sinking’ Again! I Thought I Was Cured!

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Everyone wishes that this were a happier update.

Two years ago, Brandi Glanville’s face-melting mystery began. She spent a small fortune consulting doctors.

She thought that she’d finally found the bizarre cause: ruptured, moldy breast implants.

Now, Brandi says, she’s been able to rule it out. Her symptoms are back. And, this time, she’s not the only patient.

On her ‘Unfiltered’ podcast, Brandi Glanville gave a sad update on her face. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Now it’s sinking in again’

Late last week, Brandi used her Unfiltered podcast to share a grim health update.

“I have to give an update on my face because I got a lot of comments,” she admitted to her cohost and audience.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with me, guys,” she admitted.

“I thought I was fixed,” she grimly shared, “and then it happened again.”

Brandi elaborated, describing her face: “And now it’s sinking in again.”

“If I had answers, I would tell you,” Brandi promised.

She advised her listeners: “I’ve been to a million doctors.”

(As we have previously reported, Brandi began her extensive medical journey back in 2024, sharing her mystery ailment late that year.)

She detailed that being out in the sun — in many ways, something bad for your skin — has helped her.

Additionally, she had taken parasite medication and has undertaken a “parasite diet.” Brandi did not share many details on these stopgap measures.

The eponymous host of ‘Brandi Glanville Unfiltered’ speaks on her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘We don’t know what’s going on’

“I don’t have answers,” Brandi then repeated.

“Is there a doctor that specializes in parasites?” she asked. “Because I can’t find one.”

Brandi lamented: “I’ve been to a thousand dermatologists.”

She added: “So anyway, we don’t know what’s going on but I’m here to get to the bottom of it.”

When facing a medical mystery, it often helps to remember that one is not alone.

The ‘Brandi Glanville Unfiltered’ wished that she had better news for listeners. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In this case, Brandi knows that she is not alone.

According to the former Real Housewife, she has been in conversation with two women who have similar symptoms.

The three of them are coordinating their experiences over DMs, and they hope to find a cause and a cure.

“All three of us had a lot of dental work,” Brandi specified, “we all had black mold poisoning in the past.”

She summarized: “So we are texting each other.” We hope that they find a solution soon!