Karmelo Anthony Receives Over $600k in Donations; Austin Metcalf’s Dad Screams at …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

On Tuesday, Karmelo Anthony was convicted of murder in connection with the 2025 stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years behind bars, and he is now in protective custody at the Collins County Jail outside of Dallas.

The verdict and sentence have become sources of intense online controversy, with both sides of the debate offering heated arguments.

Karmelo Anthony posed for a new mugshot before beginning his lengthy sentence. (Collin County)

Many of Anthony’s most ardent defenders believe that the convicted killer was unfairly targeted because of his race and the fact that his victim was white.

And now they’re expressing their support financially.

According to TMZ GiveSendGo fundraiser page for 19-year-old has amassed more than $630,000 in donations.

The page was initially set up to cover Anthony’s bail (he was eventually permitted to live at home during his trial), but it has received thousands in donations in the wake of his conviction.

The page is currently suspended pending review.

Protesters outside of the courthouse made their feelings known, with many bemoaning the fact that there were no Black jurors on the case.

Anthony’s celebrity defenders include Cardi B, who took to social media to slam his conviction as “disgusting.”

The mug shot of accused murderer Karmelo Anthony. (Collin County)

On the other side of the spectrum are Metcalf’s parents, both of whom addressed Anthony ahead of his sentencing.

Metcalf’s mother reportedly told Anthony that he was lucky he only received 35 years, as he took much more than that from their family.

The victim’s father apparently took a much more aggressive approach:

“We were robbed! Don’t look down! You can’t look me in the eyes, but you can stab my f—ing son! You don’t belong in this community!” Jeff Metcalf shouted at the defendant, according to TMZ.

After his sentencing, Metcalf was transported to Collins County Jail, where he is being held in protective custody.

At some point in the near future, he will be transported to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he will serve out his sentence.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.