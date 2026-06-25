Bailey Zimmerman Allegedly Burned Bandmates & Trashed Hotel Room Before Arrest, Yet …

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Country singer Bailey Zimmerman is in some legal trouble.

He’s accused of a series of tantrums culminating in trashing the room of a resort, to the tune of thousands of dollars.

He allegedly burned members of his own band — on purpose.

Facing legal charges and allegations of unpaid debts, he found himself in hot water. What happened?

Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during day four of CMA Fest 2026. (Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

The affidavit shows a clear downward spiral of bad behavior

Fox News obtained a police affidavit that chronicles what appears to be a spiral of bad behavior on the part of Zimmerman.

At the Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque, the country singer began his day by playing a round of golf. Arguably a red flag, but nothing criminal — yet.

Things escalated quickly in the early afternoon, as the affidavit describes that “Mr. Zimmerman was intentionally burning other members of the band with the cigarette” at around 3 PM that afternoon.

For what it’s worth, the other band members did not appear to mind, according to the report.

Soon after, the report details: “Sandia security advised that Mr. Zimmerman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was very angry with his band and manager.”

After soundcheck, as it was nearing 5 PM, Zimmerman allegedly “threw a water bottle behind him down the stairs. He drank from another bottle and then spit toward a Sandia security officer standing nearby.”

That’s appalling. It doesn’t end there.

“Mr. Zimmerman complained about having a white SUV instead of a black SUV and initially refused to get in,” the affidavit reports. “He eventually entered the white SUV.”

Toddler behavior makes sense from toddlers. It does not from adults.

Back at the hotel, Zimmerman allegedly stumbled out of the SUV, attempted to enter through the wrong door, and even lost a shoe as his companions tried to help him inside.

The story only gets worse

Inside, Zimmerman allegedly had blood visible on one knee while staggering through the hotel.

The affidavit reports him as almost collapsing onto the floor multiple times during the effort to return to his suite.

As a result of all of this, he went on to cancel his concert, claiming that he had “not been feeling well.” Which sounds pretty true!

But, when he canceled the concert, the resort staff had had enough. They gave him a deadline to leave.

“He refused to leave in the vehicles provided by Sandia to transport him to the airport,” the affidavit reads. “Mr. Zimmerman became disorderly, and Sandia Police were contacted.” Eventually, he left — escorted off by police.

However, Sandia Police soon returned to the hotel to assess a litany of damages that staff found in Zimmerman’s hotel room.

A damaged television, a broken phone, a damaged coffee table, two chairs damaged, two chairs missing, damage to multiple walls — all of this tallied up by workers and police.

The total estimated damages are around $16,000.

On top of that, Zimmerman reportedly charged $400 in alcohol to the room, but skipped out on paying.

He’s facing a felony charge of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of falsely obtaining services. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest, including a “no bond hold.”

Among other things, he had to pay full restitution

Zimmerman has issued a public apology through his attorney, saying that he’s taking the case seriously.

Yeah, he’d have to.

All charges have since been dismissed.

Among other things, he reportedly paid full restitution to the resort in order to make the charges go away.

Ultimately, it’s likely that the resort simply wanted him to pay for the damages.

But, on a broader societal level, this does feel like anything’s legal if you have the money to “make it right” later.