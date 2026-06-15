Ariana Grande Cries On Stage Following Ethan Slater Split

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Earlier this year, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater quietly broke up.

The news has only just become public. For many celebrity breakups, that means a renewed wave of feelings.

Over the weekend, Ariana broke down in tears on stage, thanking the audience for their support.

Many believe that there was more to this than the breakup, however.

Ariana Grande attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026, (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

‘This is so overwhelming’

On Saturday, June 13, Ariana Grande performed to a massive arena in Los Angeles for her second Eternal Sunshine Tour concert.

On the stage, she broke down in tears.

“This is so overwhelming in the most beautiful way ever,” she said, as captured in this TikTok video.

“Thank you so much for being so loving,” Ariana expressed.

“Holy moly,” she said, as if quoting Billy Batson. “I said holy moly, but I meant it, you know.”

@omg.mj @arianagrande breaks down crying on stage from her overwhelming support from her fans her second night in Los Angeles. She hasn’t been on tour in 7 years. 😭 She’s such an amazing human being. We love you!! #eternalsunshine #arianagrande #losangeles ♬ original sound – omg.mj

Gushing to the crowd, Ariana expressed that she has “never in my life experienced a crowd like this.”

She assured fans that their enduring support “means so much to me.”

“You can’t do this to me, you know what I mean, because you know what’s going to happen,” Ariana playfully told the crowd.

“You know I’m a Cancer. This is going to happen,” she continued.

Ariana was referring to astrology, a belief that constellations and planets have a supernatural impact on one’s life, personality, and fortunes. A “Cancer” (referring to crabs) was born between June 22 and July 23. Ariana, famously, has a June 26 birthday.

‘I just have so much gratitude’

As the crowd applauded, Ariana continued to address the thousands of attendees offering her emotional support.

She thanked her audience for being “such a loving, safe presence” in her life.

Ariana noted that this has been true “throughout all these chapters and all of these years.” True!

“It’s been seven years since I’ve been on stage in front of you all,” she specified, “and you’ve stood by my side and supported me.”

Ariana gushed: “I just have so much gratitude.”

“And wow. Holy s–t. Holy f–k. Thank you,” Ariana continued, pivoting away from her “holy moly” from earlier.

This could have been nothing more than an emotional thank-you for

It could also have been a reaction to their enduring support after her breakup with Slater.

Others, however, have suggested that Ariana’s alarming thinness could be to blame. Someone who might be in a state of starvation might be more emotional and thus cry more easily.

(It is not a sick person’s fault when they are sick, even if their illness could appear like a choice from the outside.)

Regardless, we’re glad that Ariana feels so loved and supported. She’s phenomenal.