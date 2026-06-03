Andy Cohen Debuts New Boyfriend: Who Is Kevin Sobieski?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Between his two kids, his Sirius XM show, hosting Watch What Happens Live, and producing pretty much every Bravo show under the sun, it’s hard to imagine Andy Cohen having the time and energy for dating.

But somehow, Andy made time in his busy schedule to find himself a new man.

And the twosome were spotted strolling hand-in-hand in New York City this week.

Andy Cohen poses side by side with his Madame Tussauds wax figure at the reveal of Andy Cohen Wax Figure In Perfectly Replicated â€œWatch What Happens Live With Andy Cohenâ€ Set at Madame Tussauds on August 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York )

According to TMZ, the couple — who have been dating “for a few months” — were reportedly leaving a friend’s birthday dinner at Via Carota.

(Obviously, the photo above shows Andy hanging out with his own wax figure. Sadly, he’s not dating his perfect doppelganger.)

The two of them were holding hands, so they’re not exactly hiding this relationship.

So who is Andy’s new boo? Well, according to TMZ, Ken works for an asset management firm.

Not the most exciting gig on the planet, but we’re guessing he makes a pretty nice living.

And while he’s obviously not a celebrity himself, Ken is no stranger to dating high-profile partners.

As TMZ reports, Sobieski was previously linked to famed Broadway composer Benj Pasek.

Obviously, Ken is probably spending a lot more time with A-listers these days, but as a wealthy Manhattanite, he’s probably no stranger to rubbing elbows with the rich and famous.

So is this just a fun summer fling, or does it have the potential to turn into something more serious?

We suppose only time will tell.

Andy is more accustomed to questioning other people about their relationships than having his own love life scrutinized.

But he’s never been one to shy away from the spotlight, so we’re sure he doesn’t mind the tables being turned.