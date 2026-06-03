'Boy Meets World' Cast Begs Ben Savage to 'Come Back Into Our Lives' In Awkward Interview

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The beloved sitcom Boy Meets World ran on ABC from 1993 to 2000.

These days, three members of the main cast — Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle — host a popular podcast in which they reflect on the show’s legacy.

But the main star — the titular boy who meets the world, Ben Savage — has never even been a guest on the pod. And it looks like that’s not gonna change anytime soon.

Ben Savage speaks onstage at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con)

For years now, former co-stars Friedle, Fishel, and Strong have spoken openly about their confusion over Savage’s decision to seemingly cut off contact with them.

And while the situation remains unchanged, Friedle says he still hasn’t lost hope that one day they’ll reconnect.

Speaking about his former co-star, Friedle revealed that despite years of silence, he’s continuing to hold out hope for a reunion.

“I know I’m shouting into the void, but I’m going to keep doing it. I haven’t given up on my friend,” Friedle alum told People on Wednesday. “I’m hoping that he comes back into our lives at some point, and when he does, we’re going to have a lot to talk about.”

Friedle and Savage played brothers Eric and Cory Matthews throughout Boy Meets World‘s seven-season run.

The actor admitted that he still feels the urge to simply “pick up the phone” and call Savage, hoping to finally have the conversation they’ve been unable to have for years.

Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence on the beloved sitcom, also spoke about missing the major milestones in Savage’s life.

These days, Savage is a husband and father, and Fishel says she often finds herself thinking about the life he’s built away from his former castmates.

“I love imagining him in this new chapter of his life as a dad. I know he has had a baby girl,” she told People.

“He’s now a husband. So I love just thinking about him in that capacity.”

Fishel acknowledged that it makes her sad not to be part of those moments, especially given how close they once were.

At the same time, she says she’s reached a place of acceptance regarding Savage’s decision to step away.

“Not everybody wants to talk about uncomfortable truths,” she explained while discussing the cast’s decision to revisit their worst experiences on Boy Meets World through their podcast and documentary projects.

It’s easy to see why Savage’s castmates might feel hurt. But moving on from an old job — and the castmates with whom he worked — is his right. And it seems like he’s made his decision.