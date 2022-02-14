Kanye West to Pete Davidson: YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY KIDS!!!

There was a time when it looked as though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would pull off the rarest of celebrity feats -- a high-profile divorce with no messy drama or public mud-slinging.

Needless to say, the former couple was unable to stick the landing.

The problems began, of course, when Kim started dating Pete Davidson.

This shouldn't have been an issue form Kanye, as Kim had filed for divorce more than ten months prior, but Yeezy has never been overly worried about logic and reason.

After news of the new relationship went public, Kanye responded by trying to win Kim back.

When that didn't work, he very maturely spread a rumor that Davidson has AIDS.

And the meltdown continued last week, when Kanye accused Kim of kidnapping their daughter.

That was a new low for Kanye, and for a while it looked like he wouldn't be able to top himself in terms sheer insanity.

But the man is an artist who works in toxic behavior the way others might work in oils or water colors.

So we weren't exactly surprised when the rapper continued his tantrum over the weekend with yet another social media tirade directed at Pete.

West started with a zoomed-in screenshot that appeared to show a text he had received from Davidson.

Only a portion of the message was legible, but it seemed that Pete was extending an olive branch, writing that he would “never get” between him in the “way of your children” and they “hope” some day they “can meet [his kids].”

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” Kanye captioned the photo.

We're not sure why Kanye felt the need to boast about acting like a psychopath in response to another person's offer of undeserved sympathy, but we stopped trying to figure this guy out long ago.

The insanity continued with Kanye posting photo of Kim wearing a coat in the presence of someone who may or may not be Pete.

The pic prompted the following, completely bonkers caption:

"I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER

"I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS

"THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES

"SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES"

From there, Kanye started screenshotting supportive comments from fans and encouraging his followers to harass Davidson:

“THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY,” Ye wrote.

“MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER.”

The response from Kanye's most sycophantic fans was, as always, disturbing and borderline illegal.

"PETIE MUST NOT BE ELIMANTED [sic] YET. I HAVE BEEN TOLD TO REMAIN ON STAND BY," wrote one loser who seems to be awaiting an order to assassinate Davidson.

Meanwhile, many others pointed out that Kanye is technically still dating Julia Fox, so he should probably stop obsessing over his ex quite so publicly.

"Julia reading this like [side-eye emoji]," one person commented.

Not surprisingly, this is all backfiring on Kanye in spectacular fashion, and insiders say his attacks have only brought Kim and Pete closer.

‘“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” a source close to the situation told In Touch this week.

“[He] has been there for her in person to hold her and he picks up her late-night phone calls. Even if the romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word. Kim’s in good hands.”

Eventually, that quote will get back to Kanye and prompt yet another batsh-t meltdown.

It stopped being entertaining a long time ago, but this guy has never known when to back off.

Hopefully, someone close to the once-gifted rapper will eventually convince him to cool it.