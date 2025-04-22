Jeffree Star Seems to Confirm Kanye West Affair In Cryptic Post

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, Kanye West opened up about an incestuous relationship with his cousin that took place while the rapper was in his teens.

Kanye added that the cousin in question is currently behind bars after murdering a pregnant woman.

Needless to say, the tweet generated a whole new level of interest in the details of West’s personal life.

Several old rumors about Kanye’s past have now resurfaced, including the claim that he had an affair with influencer Jeffree Star while he was still married to Kim Kardashian.

In the past, Star denied those reports, but in the wake of the latest Kanye controversy, he might have changed his tune.

Jeffree Star addresses resurfaced Kanye rumors

“Ok f-ck it.. The rumors were true,” Star tweeted on Monday as West became the top trending topic on X (formerly Twitter).

Obviously, Jeffree did not mention Kanye by name.

But the timing of the remark left little doubt as to whom he was referring.

Now, it’s possible that Star was just joking about his past with Kanye. In fact, that seems the most likely explanation, given his previous comments on the subject.

The history of Jeffree Star-Kanye West speculation

The rumors about Star and West began back in 2021, when TikTok influencer Ava Louise hinted that Kanye had had an affair with a “very famous male beauty guru.”

Internet sleuths were quick to point out that Jeffree mentioned Kanye in one of his songs, and they had both spent considerable time in Wyoming.

However, Star was quick to publicly deny the reports.

In a YouTube video titled “Addressing The Kanye Situation,” Star stated:

“This is so weird… this is so stupid. Let me just say this one time … I like very tall men.” Yes, Jeffree snuck in a bit of shade about Kanye’s height.

Louise herself later admitted she had fabricated the rumor.

So again, Star was probably just joking about his past with Kanye or stirring up controversy in order to boost his profile. He does make his living as an influencer, after all.

The Kanye controversy continues

But regardless of whether Jeffree Star is involved in any way, Kanye is still at the center of some major controversies these days.

Even before he went public with the claims about his cousin, the rapper was making daily headlines due to the content of his social media posts.

In recent weeks, Kanye has declared himself a Nazi and made a number of shocking allegations against fellow celebrities, including the claim that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is a sex trafficker.

Kanye’s few remaining defenders argue that he’s just drumming up publicity for his new album.

If that’s the case, we wish that someone would take him aside and quietly explain that he’s already very famous, and he does not need to be doing all of this.