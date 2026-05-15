Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt Split 5 Months After Welcoming Baby

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It seems that the life of a family didn’t agree with Pete Davidson.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that the SNL alum and his model baby mama, Elsie Hewitt, have called it quits.

Obviously, Pete has a reputation as a ladies’ man, but insiders say Davidson and Hewitt’s breakup had more to do with his hectic work schedule than with his wandering eye.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born,” an insider told UK tabloid The Sun this week.

“It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money.”

A separate insider confirmed the breakup and alleged that it happened recently. “They are just focusing 100% on Scottie,” said the source, adding:

“Working out the best co-parenting solution is their top priority.”

News of the split comes on the heels of a People magazine report indicating that Hewitt and Davidson had been having “relationship issues.”

“There are issues, but they’re trying to figure things out together,” a source told the outlet. “They’re adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.”

The gossip site Deux Moi took things a step further, alleging that Pete and Elsie “are currently spending time apart.”

News of the relationship troubles came as a shock, as Pete had recently gushed about the joys of family life in numerous previous interviews.

“Dad life is f–king awesome,” Davidson told People in March.

“It is exhausting and rewarding and cute. And I’m very lucky because Elsie is a fantastic mom, and I can’t stress enough how lucky I am.”

For her part, Elsie had nothing but good things to say about the joys and challenges of mom life.

“My Scottie girl is 12 weeks old today. On the way to the hospital we wrote down our predictions for what time she’d be born,” Hewitt wrote on Instagram back in March.

“My guess was 3:05pm (my birthday, 03/05). After 23 hours of labor, that is the exact time she arrived. How crazy and cool is that.”

Neither party has spoken publicly about the breakup rumors yet, but this could be a case where their silence speaks volumes.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.