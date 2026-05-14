Lainey Wilson Marries Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges In Country-Fried …

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Lainey Wilson is officially a married woman after tying the knot with former NFL quarterback Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges in what sounds like a wedding straight out of a country song (one of the happy ones).

The couple said “I do” on May 10 in Tennessee, surrounded by family, friends, and one very picturesque waterfall.

Wilson and Hodges exchanged vows at the Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee, a venue the couple reportedly stumbled upon while driving backroads together.

Devlin “Duck” Hodges and Lainey Wilson attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/WireImage)

“Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave,” Wilson explained of how they found the venue (via Extra).

“Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’” She added that after seeing the property in person, the pair “fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property.”

The setting could not have been more fitting.

The ceremony took place beside a cobblestone ledge at the foot of a waterfall, complete with birds chirping and “a spring breeze.”

Lainey arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle with her father to meet Duck at the altar.

“You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze,” Wilson shared.

Lainey wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown decorated with tiny Japanese cherry blossoms — a symbolic nod to the theme of “living in the moment” — while Hodges opted for a bespoke suit with Western-inspired touches.

And the reception reportedly leaned hard into Lainey’s Louisiana roots.

“We wanted it to be special and beautiful, but really welcoming and comfortable for our guests,” Wilson said, adding:

“We tried not to take ourselves too seriously. Being from Louisiana, I wanted to bring in a little bit of Cajun flair, so naturally we hired a 12-piece jazz band called Rebirth and had a Cajun meal from the chefs at my bar, Bell Bottoms Up.”

By all accounts, the celebration turned into one heck of a party.

“Our family and friends know how to have a good time, and the dance floor was packed all night,” Wilson said.

“To close out a perfect evening, Duck and I followed the band through a sendoff line of sparklers and cheering loved ones, climbed into an old white Ford truck and drove off!”

Wilson and Hodges have been together since 2021 after reportedly being set up on a blind date.

The pair got engaged in February 2025 and have largely kept their romance refreshingly low-key, even as Wilson’s career exploded.

There have been rumors that Lainey is already pregnant with her first child, but there’s been no official announcement from the newlyweds.

Whatever the case, we hope Lainey and Duck are making the most of their first days as man and wife!