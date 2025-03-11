Octomom Daughter Amerah Suleman Describes Anger Over Lost Childhood

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nadya “Octomom” Suleman’s family paid a steep price for their sensational claim to fame.

Last year, the infamous Octomom became a grandmother. Now, she has the Confessions of Octomom series.

The octuplets themselves are teens. But Suleman already had many children at the time of her legendary pregnancy.

One of those adults, her eldest daughter, is ready to speak out about how much she lost as her family grew.

Amerah Suleman is the 22-year-old daughter of Nadya Suleman, the Octomom herself.

In an interview that People published on Monday, March 10, she recalled: “Growing up from the ages of birth to 6 years old, right before the eight were born, my mom basically gave us anything we wanted.”

Amerah characterized: “She definitely did spoil us. She made sure we had everything and anything we wanted or needed.”

In 2009, Amerah was 6 years old when her mother made history by giving birth to the world’s first surviving set of octuplets.

When Nadya became the Octomom, the family doubled in size. And that had a powerful effect upon Amerah’s life.

“Then when the eight were born, she tried to maintain that normalcy, I guess you could say with us,” she described. “But slowly down the line, throughout the years, it trickled.”

“We got tighter and tighter and tighter with money,” Amerah recalled. “We were penny pinching. And I remember just having a lot of anger.”

Over time, she found that she had to drop extracurriculars like cheerleading — things that many people look for.

She explained her frustration: “‘What do you mean I can’t do my sports or do the things that I’ve been doing my whole life because we have to save money?’”

Fame also exacted a terrible toll upon Amerah’s childhood experiences. She was not an octuplet herself, but she was the daughter of the Octomom.

“The paparazzi and the media, it was confusing, frustrating, upsetting, all of those things combined into one,” she described.

She summarized: “But going through it, there was a lot of emotions from all of us.”

None of us may ever fully understand why a mother of six would pay to have even more embryos implanted. Or why her doctor (whose license has since been revoked) would violate medical guidelines by implanting twelve embryos at once.

But there is no question that these choices altered the lives of all of Suleman’s children. She was a mom before she was the Octomom.

As is always the case with children whose lives are forever altered by their parents’ mistakes, Amerah will never get a “redo” on her childhood. That is not uncommon. But few people’s childhoods are upended in such a sensational manner.