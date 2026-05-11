Josh Duggar Lashes Out at Parents, Complains That Only One Sibling Wrote to Him In Jail: …

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When Josh Duggar was in jail awaiting trial on charges of possessing child sexual abuse materials, only one of his siblings reached out to him.

And she kept her message very brief and to the point.

News of Jessa Duggar’s email — and the snubs from the rest of the family — come courtesy of newly released messages from Josh’s time in Arkansas’ Washington County Jail.

Upon his arrest, Josh Duggar was charged with receiving and possessing CSAM. (Photo Credit: Washington County Jail)

“It is shameful that I have received only 1 message from one of my siblings and only 1 video visit,” a furious Josh wrote to his parents (via People).

In a message to his other siblings — four of whom he molested when he was a teenager — Josh expressed his outrage over the fact that only one of them made contact.

“[W]ith all due respect, shame on you that you didn’t reach out,” Josh wrote in the message.

From there, he urged his siblings to “examine [their] hearts and lives” as well as their “own behavior.”

The one message that he did receive came from Jessa, who was allegedly one of his victims.

“Happy birthday, Josh! We love you and are praying for you! Love, The Seewalds,” Jessa and husband Ben Seewald wrote.

“Thank you so much for the kind words,” Josh replied, noting that he had “only got one note from a sibling so far today — you are it.’

He then told Jessa that she was “such an encouragement to me and Anna and our kiddos,”

Josh then asked Jessa to donate “marshall island language bibles” to the detention center.

He closed out by writing: “Message back anytime and video chat anytime too! love you all sooo much and miss you.”

“Thank you for those encouraging words,” Jessa wrote.

She concluded by telling Josh that their Lord “carries your wife and kids closer to his heart” and that she and her family “are thankful to get to love on them.”

In previous prison emails, Josh asked his wife, Anna Duggar, for “sexy” photos.

Currently serving a 12-year sentence in a federal prison in Texas, Josh is set for release in 2032.

The Duggars are currently embroiled in another child sex scandal, following Joseph Duggar’s arrest on molestation charges.

The 31-year-old former reality star is currently awaiting trial. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.