Mike Sorrentino Addresses Alleged Ronnie Magro Relapse: ‘My Heart Is Heavy’

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If you’ve been paying any attention to the current Jersey Shore press tour (the show returns for its final season on May 7), then you’re probably aware that there have been some very awkward moments involving Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

First, Ronnie was “too messed up” to speak with reporters during a red carpet event.

Then came an incident in which Magro seemed to nod off during a group interview with SiriusXM.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attend the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” Premiere Party at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on March 29, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

These developments are especially concerning given the reality star’s history.

Ronnie’s battle with substance abuse has been well-documented, but fans were under the impression that he had been sober for the past several years.

While we don’t know anything for certain, many now believe that Ronnie may have fallen off the wagon.

And those suspicions seem to have been confirmed by Mike Sorrentino’s recent Instagram Story about Ronnie.

(Instagram)

Sorrentino is also a recovering addict.

Now sober for over 10 years, Mike has used his experience to help others get clean, and he says he would be open to helping Ronnie — if Ronnie decides he wants help.

“I want to be clear that I am not responsible for the actions of any other cast member. At the same time, my heart is heavy seeing what Ron, a grown adult, chose to present during press,” Sorrentino wrote.

“This situation is still developing, and while I do not know the full extent of what he may be going through, I do know it is separate from my path. I will help where I can, including through my organization, The Archangel Centers,” Mike continued, adding:

“I reached out to check in and offer my support, and I am still waiting to hear back. If he is willing, I will be there for him.

“My heart is with anyone who is struggling. I have worked hard to protect my sobriety for nearly 11 years, and I honor that every day while continuing to show up with compassion for others.”

Mike stopped just short of confirming that his longtime friend and castmate has indeed suffered a relapse.

But it’s clear that he’s concerned and that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help his friend get well. We hope that Ronnie will eventually avail himself of whatever kind of support he needs.