Mackenzie Shirilla: ‘The Crash’ Killer Busted Participating In Sexually …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ever since Netflix’s The Crash made her infamous overnight, Mackenzie Shirilla has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

First, there were reports of Mackenzie’s texts to Dominic Russo ahead of the vehicular homicide that landed her behind bars.

Then there was the news about Shirilla’s behavior behind bars.

The infamous Mackenzie Shirilla appears in this mugshot. (Photo Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

Yes, according to multiple reports, the 21-year-old convicted killer has been up to all sorts of bad behavior in prison.

According to newly revealed prison conduct records obtained by TMZ, Shirilla has racked up multiple disciplinary infractions while serving her sentence for the 2022 crash that killed her boyfriend, Russo, and his friend, Davion Flanagan.

TMZ reports that prison officials cited Shirilla for several rule violations during her time behind bars, including allegations tied to sexual misconduct.

In addition to “consensual sexual conduct” with other inmates, Shirilla allegedly engaged in a sexually explicit video call, during which, authorities say, she showed her breasts to a visitor.

The visitor then allegedly showed Shirilla “her breast with a dildo sticking out of her pants twice” before finally walking into frame fully naked.

Mackenzie has also been accused of prescription drug abuse and possession of sexually explicit materials. Her lawyers deny the drug use allegations.

Shirilla, now 21, is currently serving a lengthy sentence after being convicted in one of the country’s most closely watched vehicular homicide cases.

Back in 2022, prosecutors argued that Shirilla intentionally drove a vehicle at nearly 100 mph into a brick building in Strongsville, Ohio, killing 20-year-old Russo and 19-year-old Flanagan.

The case drew national attention because prosecutors insisted the crash was no accident.

In 2023, Shirilla was convicted of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, and felonious assault after the court determined she had intentionally caused the deadly collision. She was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, and the Neftflix documentary about her case recently became a global sensation.

Shirilla has maintained her innocence, and her legal team previously argued the crash stemmed from mental health struggles and emotional turmoil rather than an intentional attempt to kill anyone.

Now, the newly surfaced prison reports are offering another glimpse into her life behind bars.

Whether the violations ultimately affect her incarceration or future legal proceedings remains unclear.

But for a case that has continued to fascinate true crime followers, the revelations are likely to spark yet another round of debate online.