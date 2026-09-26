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Over the course of his career, Jude Law has been married and divorced.

He has also become a father to a lot of children.

Only one of those children became a tangential part of a bizarre scandal in March of 2026.

Let’s take a look at his history marriage and children — and then where things stand today.

Jude Law attends Netflix’s “Black Rabbit” New York Premiere on September 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Jude Law and Sadie Frost

In the early ’90s, Jude Law met fellow actor Sadie Frost on the set of Shopping, a UK film that released in 1994.

Frost was already famous from her role in Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

More or less by the time that Shopping hit theaters, they were dating.

In September 1997, Law and Frost married. They went on to welcome three children: Raff, Iris, and Rudy.

It did not last. Just two days before Halloween in 2003, Jude Law and Sadie Frost divorced.

Sienna Miller

In late 2003, Jude Law and Sienna Miller were filming Alfie.

They began a relationship — perhaps one of his most famous entanglements. In 2004, they became engaged.

In the summer of 2005, Law publicly apologized to Miller for having an affair.

(It was with his children’s nanny, which is generally a disservice to the children as well as to the partner.)

Miller and Law ended their engagement and entire relationship in November 2006.

Sienna Miller is an actress playing an actress in her new series WAR 😂 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/jdYxvEj7Dh — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 25, 2026

Jude Law and Samantha Burke

Law’s relationship with model Samantha Burke was relatively short-lived.

They began dating in 2008. By 2009, they had split.

Despite no marriage and no engagement, this romance makes the list because of what came of it.

In September of 2009, a time at which they were believed to already have split, Burke gave birth to the couple’s only child, Sophia.

That is Law’s fourth child. The Jude Law child count will continue until morale improves.

Catherine Harding

In 2014, Jude Law and Irish singer Catherine Harding — better known as Cat Cavelli — had what has since been characterized as a brief fling.

Once again, the relationship is more noteworthy for its results than for anything else.

In 2015, Harding gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Ada. That is Jude Law’s fifth child, for those keeping count.

Ada’s father is a soccer player from Brazil (who plays for Italy) named Jorginho. He is somewhat well-known within the subculture of sports enthusiasts. Well, that specific sport.

Famously, Jirginho (and Ada, if less directly) was at the center of a baseless smear against beloved singer Chappell Roan in early 2026. To be clear, it was not the tween’s fault.

Phillipa Coan

In 2015, Jude Law began dating a British psychologist and businesswoman named Phillipa Coan.

Mutual friends had introduced them, and they really hit it off.

The two went on to marry in April of 2019.

In 2020, Coan gave birth to their first child together — his sixth. Law confirmed the birth on The Tonight Show that year.

Then, in 2023, they welcomed Law’s seventh child. Out of concern for privacy, they have not revealed these kids’ names of races to the public.

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan have not divorced and, by all accounts, remain happily married to this day.