Clavicular Survives Overdose, Shows Off Facial Damage From ‘Life Support Mask’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Clavicular has become something of an internet-wide joke due to his intense commitment to improving his physical appearance.

But there’s nothing funny about the events that took place during his latest livestream.

According to People and other outlets, Clavicular — whose real name is Braden Peters — suffered an overdose and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular has been arrested. (YouTube)

“Holy s–t dude, I’m trying my best, but I’m f—ing destroyed right now,” Peters said to a female companion during the stream.

“When did you last take blue?” another male influencer, who goes by Androgenic, asked.

Androgenic later offered an update on X (formerly Twitter):

“I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds. Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital.”

Other influencers expressed concern, including Whoa Vicky, who recently appeared on Peters’ popular stream.. “Praying for clav,” she wrote.

Peters later offered an update, assuring fans that he would be fine after overdoing it on unspecified substances.

“Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution,” he wrote, adding:

“The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask.”

Clavicular updated fans after surviving an overdose. (X)

This is just one of several recent controversies surrounding the 20-year-old social media celebrity.

In March, Clavicular was arrested for assault, though it’s not clear if he’ll face charges.

The latest incident comes just days after Clavicular’s controversial interview with 60 Minutes Australia, which ended with the influencer storming out after being questioned about his connection to the incel movement.

“I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow-up after you asked me about my relationships to women?” he replied, adding:

“I mean, that’s quite literally the worst sequence of questions I think I’ve ever heard

“Looksmaxxing was obviously a term created by the incel community. How do you feel about being linked to that group?” the interviewer elaborated, leading Peters to reply:

“I’m not linked to that group in any way. Looksmaxxing is self-improvement, right? So it’s about potentially even ascending out of that category. So that would be kind of one of the goals — to dissociate from being an incel and overcome that. So that doesn’t make sense.”

It was then that Peters got seriously combative, suggesting that the interviewer’s wife had been unfaithful.

“I see you want to make this political,” he said, adding:

“Too bad I didn’t have time to look into, you know, anything about potentially, you know, who your wife cheated with, but don’t try to go down that line of questioning with me.”

Clavicular gained fame by presenting himself as an aspirational figure to millions of young men.

Hopefully, they’re looking at his recent woes and realizing he has quite a few issues to sort out.