Kris Jenner Debuts New Face on ‘Vogue’ Cover After Facelift

Kris Jenner has a new face and is happily showing it off.

The momager is perhaps most famous for managing her children’s careers, for her larger-than-life personality, and for being the head of her famous family.

But she is also a beauty influencer in and of herself.

Check out her Vogue cover below as Kris shows of a smile on her “refreshed” face.

On Season 5, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner jokes that she’s enjoying “retail therapy.” (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kris Jenner is as gorgeous on the cover of ‘Vogue’ as she is the rest of the time

On Tuesday, August 26, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to unveil a first look at the cover of Vogue Arabia.

She happens to be the cover, bringing her smiling face to the cover and to photos within the magazine.

“I am so honored to be on the cover of @voguearabia’s September issue!!” Kris gushed in her caption.

“A huge thank you to the incredible creative and editorial teams over at Vogue.”

Notably, Kris gave full credit to everyone, including hair, makeup and the stylist — to say nothing of the photographer, art director, and more.

However, there’s more to her gorgeous look than her glam squad.

She is also sporting a new face.

By means of a “refresh” facelift.

On The Kardashians S05E08, Kris Jenner discusses her apprehension ahead of a surgery. (Image Credit: Hulu)

This is her first facelift since her mid-50s

69-year-old Kris Jenner spoke to Vogue Arabia about her facelift — her first in 15 years.

“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself,” she explained.

“And,” the famed momager expressed, “that makes me happy.”

In this red and black ensemble, Kris Jenner speaks to the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself,” Kris offered up as advice.

“If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything,” she counseled.

“But for me, this is ageing gracefully,” Kris reasoned. “It’s my version.”

In late 2024, Kris Jenner spoke to the confessional camera on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6 about her resolution to be less judgmental in 2025. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Can you believe that she’s about to turn 70?

Kris Jenner has graced Vogue covers before. In fact, she had her first solo cover in 2022, for Vogue Czechoslovakia.

Meanwhile, this issue of Vogue Arabia comes out only two and a half months ahead of her November 5 birthday.

Kris is about to be 70 years old. She doesn’t look or act as much of society expects a 70-year-old to behave, except for being a little silly.

Even now, at her very nice age, Kris continues to endear herself to fans and enjoy a Machiavellian reputation as a manager. That’s a tough act to juggle!