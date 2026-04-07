Joseph Duggar’s Prison Emails From Kendra, Austin Forsyth Revealed: ‘Jesus …

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Joseph Duggar was recently sprung from jail after his father, Jim Bob Duggar, shelled out $600,000 for his bail.

But before he was extradited to Florida and granted bail, Joe spent several days in the jail that once housed his older brother, Josh Duggar.

During his lockup, Joseph made several recorded phone calls, and he sent and received emails that have now been made public.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were followed by TLC producers on their honeymoon after they married in 2017. (Image Credit: TLC)

(Yeah, it’s sort of messed up, bur prisoners aren’t generally entitled to much privacy. Not that Joseph is entitled to any sympathy at the moment.)

The first email published by TMZ this week shows the accused child molester pitching woo to his wife, Kendra Duggar.

“Hopefully this finds you well. love you sweetie! <3 <3 <3 love you to the moon and back,” he wrote in his first message.

Kendra quickly fired back a brief response, writing, “I got your message! I love you!! Hang in there.”

Counting On’s new trailer shows Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell on their honeymoon, and Kendra looks delighted. (TLC)

“Great talking with you today! iI always love getting to hear your voice! Hope you have a wonderful grade filled day! and in Psalm 54 that’s the one I am praying over each of you and replacing the personal pronouns with your name!” Joseph replied, adding:

“That passage has brought me great comfort! All of the Psalms that have meant a lot to me are 8, 18, 54, 86, 91 119 and 139. Listen to them if you get a chance. Maybe in song form if needed;) love u so much! <3 <3 <3”

Psalm 54, in case you were wondering, has a lot of stuff about God smiting your enemies, which is apparently the kind of stuff that Joseph was thinking of while he was locked up.

Anyway, Joe also received messages of support from Austin Forsyth, the husband of his sister Joy-Anna Duggar.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell got married in September 2017. They got engaged just a few months prior. (TLC)

“I want you to know that I love you! Jesus loves you, and continues to draw you closer to Him. I don’t want to discuss your issues over these communications,” Austin wrote, adding:

“You need to only be talking to your attorney. Please know that God works despite the sin of man for his good.

“I am praising God that we started getting closer to you guys within the last year and a half. He knew that Kendra was going to need help. We will, and are helping her!”

So while several Duggars have condemned Joseph’s actions, it’s clear that he’s still receiving a tremendous amount of support from his family.

He’s due back in court in Panama City Beach, Florida on April 20.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.