Jennifer Eckhart Cause of Death: Fox News Producer, 36, Found Dead With Knife Near Body

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We have tragic news to report from the world of television today.

Jennifer Eckhart, a former Fox Business producer who became known for a highly publicized legal battle with former Fox News anchor Ed Henry, has died at the age of 36.

Eckhart was found dead at her home in Martin County, Florida, on Saturday, September 19, according to a report from TMZ.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Christine Christofek said Eckhart appeared to have died by suicide.

The circumstances surrounding her death have not been fully detailed publicly.

TMZ reports that a pocket knife was found by Eckhart’s body.

Eckhart spent several years working behind the scenes at Fox, eventually becoming an associate producer at Fox Business.

She later left the network and built a new career as the host of the podcast REINVENTED, which featured conversations with people in business, sports, and entertainment who had overcome significant obstacles.

The podcast’s most recent episode was released in March and featured former Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

But Eckhart’s name became widely known in 2020 after she filed a lawsuit accusing Henry of sexual assault.

Eckhart alleged that Henry sexually assaulted her during their time working together and said she feared his position at the network could damage her career.

Police tape hangs across the street in front of a house. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

Henry denied Eckhart’s allegations and maintained that their relationship was consensual.

Fox News fired Henry in July 2020 following an investigation into a complaint involving alleged sexual misconduct.

Eckhart’s legal battle continued for years, with her claims against Henry eventually being settled. Her separate claims against Fox News were dismissed, with a federal appeals court later upholding that outcome.

Eckhart continued speaking publicly about her experience after leaving Fox. In a 2020 interview, she described feeling afraid to come forward while working at the network.

In the years that followed, however, she appeared to be focused on building something beyond the legal case that had brought her national attention.

Through REINVENTED, Eckhart interviewed prominent figures about setbacks, career challenges, and starting over. The show’s concept mirrored the path she had taken herself, moving from television production into podcasting and creating a platform of her own.

Now, news of her death has once again placed Eckhart’s name in the spotlight — this time for a deeply tragic reason.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.