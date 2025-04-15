Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Weight Loss, Flaunts Post-Baby Body

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has led a life beset by misfortune, torment, and injustice.

However, recently, things have been looking up. She’s had television roles and just welcomed her first child.

Now, so soon after giving birth, she’s debuting her post-baby body.

Blanchard is flaunting the results of her 25-pound weight loss.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

In a new post, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showing off her post-baby body

On December 28, 2024, Gypsy Rose Blanchard gave birth to her daughter. It was exactly one year after her long overdue release from prison.

Blanchard named her daughter Aurora. That is a beautiful name — and also not a slur for Roma people like the name that Blanchard’s mother, Dee Dee, gave to her.

Giving her daughter a better name is only one of many, many better choices that she’s making than what her own mother put her through.

On July 9, Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to YouTube to announce her pregnancy. (Image Credit: YouTube)

On Sunday, April 13, Blanchard took to her Instagram page to share a pair of photos.

One snap showed her at the Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premiere in January of 2024.

The other is clearly more recent, showing her casually dressed and considerably more slender.

She lost 25 pounds!

Blanchard also opted to spell out exactly how much she has shed.

“My 25 lbs weight loss,” she captioned the Instagram post.

25 pounds is a lot for just about anyone. For an exceptionally short woman — she is reportedly just shy of 5 feet tall — that is remarkable.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Commenters exploded with praise, with one writing: “You look absolutely BEAUTIFUL.”

“Healthy and Happy looks amazing on you,” assessed another. “Blessing you and yours.”

Another follower cheered: “The body is teaaaaaa for real.”

On Season 5, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Gypsy Rose Blanchard appears very shortly after her release from prison. (Image Credit: Hulu)

How did she achieve her post-baby body?

“I’ve seen a lot of comments of people asking how I lost the weight,” Blanchard wrote in the comments.

“So my weight loss journey started once getting out of prison,” she revealed.

“So when I started eating healthier instead of prison food, the weight [began] to fall off,” Blanchard described. “I started eating twice a day and smaller portions.”