James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss: It's Over! After 5 Long Years!

After five years as a couple... and seven months as an engaged couple... James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss have arrived at one mutual conclusion:

They are not right for each other.

On Sunday, the Vanderpump Rules veteran announced that they had called off their marriage and called off their entire romance, as well.

Yes, it's over.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” Leviss wrote on Instagram this afternoon, adding:

“We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore.

"We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive.

"Sending Love.”

Kennedy echoed this same sentiment in a statement of his own:

Literally.

He shared the exact same message.

James and Raquel included in their posts a selfie of the two in a studio, as the Vanderpump Rules cast filmed the season nine reunion show just last week.

No further details regarding the break-up have been made public, but Kennedy and Leviss were filming this reunion just two days ago.

“Reunion time,” costar Brock Davies captioned an Instagram Story clip on Friday, December 2, tagging both the England native and Leviss in his post before cheering on his love Scheana Shay.

“Um, excuse me guys, get with the memo! Honey, come on, give me something. Oh, you look good on this side.”

Just this past October, meanwhile, Leviss only had positve things to say about her then-fiance.

“So proud of you my love @itsjameskennedy,” she wrote alongside an Instagram selfie of the pair in Palm Springs, California.

The couple announced their engagement earlier this year with a lovely social media tribute, too.

“THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes.,” the DJ wrote via Instagram in May, alongside a photo of the two swapping spit.

Leviss, for her part, broke the news that they were planniing to get married while celebrating in Palm Springs with her Kennedy and their friends.

“James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night… and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon #RACHELLA,” she wrote at the time.

James and Raquel, a beauty pageant queen, met on New Year's Eve 2015 while he was DJing a party at which she was an attendee.

Two months ago, the Bravo personalities talked about their engagement on E!'s Daily Pop, with Raquel saying she and James were thinking about a summer 2023 wedding.

Alas, they are no longer thinking this.

We wish both parties nothing but the best moving forward.