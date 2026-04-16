NFL Reporter Blasts Dianna Russini Amid Mike Vrabel Scandal, Claims She Also Slept With …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this month, we reported on the news that New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had been accused of having an affair with Dianna Russini, an NFL reporter who was working for The Athletic at the time.

On Wednesday, Russini resigned from the outlet amid ongoing scrutiny of her relationship with Vrabel.

In her resignation letter, Russini maintained her innocence and insisted that she had not crossed the line with Vrabel — but some folks aren’t buying her version of events.

ESPN commenator Dianna Russini at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)

One of those people is sports journalist Crissy Froyd, who blasted Russini in a series of tweets:

“I’m sure you were told to submit this or that you’d get fired instead. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” Froyd tweeted this week following news of Russini’s resignation letter.

“We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years,” she continued, adding:

“It does so much detriment to women in sports who have done things the right way

Froyd doubled down in remarks to the Daily Caller, telling the outlet that Russini “deserves” to be called out for her actions.

“All of us do know what she’s been up to,” she alleged.

“I can honestly say I have never slept with a player or coach for professional gain. Dianna cannot say the same. That’s where the difference is,”

In a separate tweet, Froyd also blasted Vrabel:

“Since it seems to have not been taken correctly — I equally despise Mike Vrabel for his behavior,” she wrote, adding:

“As someone who covered the Titans for years, even on the ground as a hopeful teenager in Nissan Stadium, I am absolutely distraught at his actions after I used to look up to him.”

She also accused of Russini of getting into a fight with another reporter after they learned that they were both romantically involved with Sean McVay, who was the offensive coordinator in Washington at the time.

“From fights with other reporters in Chili’s parking lots about hooking up with married NFL coaches to everything else, it is almost certainly all true. It was the worst kept secret in the NFL reporting world for a while,” she wrote.

Yeah, and in a Chili’s parking lot. I know who she is. https://t.co/0JNOAvSauX — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) April 14, 2026

Froyd soon found herself on the receiving end of some very harsh criticism, with some going so far as to accuse her of hypocrisy.

She went so far as to invite critics to offer details of her own alleged affairs with NFL insiders.

“Hi! Opening up a thread here for anyone in my comments also accusing me of sleeping with players/coaches for info,” Froyd tweeted, adding:

“Please hit me with your best shot. Once again, I have nothing to hide and am damn sure you can’t provide any legitimate evidence if you have a ‘claim.'”

For her part, Russini continues to deny that she carried on an inappropriate relationship with Vrabel:

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues,” she said in her resignation letter.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response,” Vrabel echoed in his own statement.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.