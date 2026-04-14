Lonna Drewes: Eric Swalwell Accuser Says She Was Drugged and Raped, Plans to Press Charges

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As you’ve likely heard by now, Congressman Eric Swalwell has agreed to resign from office after multiple women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

But while the disgraced representative from California might avoid an Ethics Committee investigation by stepping down, he still faces the threat of looming criminal charges.

And now, a software company owner named Lonna Drewes has come forward to claim that Swalwell drugged and raped her in a hotel room in 2018.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during the Hands Off! day of action against the Trump administration and Elon Musk on April 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Community Change Action)

“In 2018, while I was living and working as a model in Beverly Hills, and I also owned a fashion software company, I had contact with Eric Swalwell on three separate occasions,” Drewes said in a press conference held today in Beverly Hills (via The New York Post).

“After meeting, he offered me connections to further my software company, and I also had an interest in local politics,” she continued, adding:

“He invited me to two public events. I knew he was married at the time and that his wife was pregnant. He was my friend. On the third occasion, I believe he drugged my drink. I only had one glass of wine.

“We were supposed to go to a political event, and he said he needed to get paperwork from his hotel room.

“When I arrived at his hotel room, I was already incapacitated, and I couldn’t move my arms over my body. He raped me, and he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. I thought I died.”

Eric Swalwell attends “Our Climate Future: A Forum with California’s Next Governor” on January 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for California Environmental Voters)

Drewes says she intends to report the crime to the Los Angeles Police Department today, and she will provide texts and photos that she says will corroborate her story.

“I did not consent to any sexual activity, although I did not undergo a rape kit at the time, I disclosed the assault to the people closest to me,” she explained.

“I also recorded these events in my handwritten calendar. The assault and its impact were later documented during my therapy sessions at a sexual assault center in Connecticut,” Drewes continued, adding:

“It had a profound impact on my mental health. I self-medicated in an unhealthy way. I did not want to live anymore.

“I cried all the time for years. At the time, I was in a dating relationship with a boyfriend I was fully committed to.

“I’ve never cheated in my life, and I would never have engaged in a consensual sexual encounter. That reality further underscores the non-consensual nature of what occurred.”

Drewes says she came into contact with Swalwell due to her own political aspirations:

“It was a politically unusual, intense time in Beverly Hills, and I was considering a run for city council, which placed me in proximity to political figures and events, and added to the pressure to remain composed and silent,” she explained, adding:

“Eric was aware I owned a software company, and he spoke repeatedly about his ability to make introductions, referencing his political representation and influence there.

“I was not interested in him romantically, but I was interested in the business relationship and professional connections he offered to provide.”

As with other accusers, Drewes says she remained quiet for years out of fear of consequences:

“My delay in taking action against Eric was driven by fear, not doubt, fear of his political power, his background as an attorney, and his family law enforcement ties,” she said.

Swalwell has not yet publicly responded to today’s new allegations. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available,