Lindsie Chrisley Details Alleged Strangulation, Past Violence from Ex-Boyfriend David …

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Late last week, Lindsie Chrisley’s boyfriend was arrested after allegedly attacking and strangling her.

Authorities arrested David Landsman, charging him with aggravated assault and battery.

Now, there’s audio of the 911 — revealing the claims that he made to police before they ultimately arrested him.

Additionally, Lindsie’s filing for a protective order includes descriptions of previous violence against her and against her son.

Lindsie Chrisley speaks about her estrangement from her awful relatives. (Image Credit: CBS/YouTube)

She’s asking the court for a protective order against her ex

On Monday, April 13, TMZ reported that Lindsie has filed for an ex parte dating violence protective order.

Within the filing, she details what she recalls happening on the evening of April 9 and then on April 10, prior to David Landsman’s arrest.

She also writes that David has been violent with her — and with her son, Jackson — in the past.

“[David] has also been physically violent with [Lindsie’s] minor son in a public setting,” the filing reads. “This has caused [Lindsie] to be extremely concerned for her safety and the safety of her minor son.”

She also described an incident in which David allegedly pinned her to the ground, by her writs and ankles, to prevent her from leaving his home. Lindsie wrote that she was only able to escape by punching him and running for it.

This April 10, 2026 mugshot shows David Landsman wearing an orange shirt, with a small cut near his eyebrow. (Photo Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Lindsie’s filing confirms that she and David are no longer in a relationship. The two began dating in 2024, and were still together until last week.

She shared that, on Thursday evening, she and David went out to dinner. He grew angry at a photo on Lindsie’s phone, she shared, believing that it was of another man. (It was actually a photo of David.)

However, Lindsie noted that David remained “on edge” even after realizing his mistake.

After dinner, at his place, she told him that she wanted to “step away” from their relationship, at least for a while. She also confronted him about alleged lies that he had told her.

This, she wrote, is when David became “agitated and angry.”

Just one day after her (ex) boyfriend’s arrest, Lindsie Chrisley posted this cryptic Instagram Story. (Image Credit: Instagram)

This is when this awful story (again) turns violent

When Lindsie tried to leave David’s home, she says that he attacked her, strangling her “multiple times.”

In her filing, she writes that he allegedly held her “up so that her feet were off the ground.”

When she was able, Lindsie reportedly screamed so that he would stop, but to not avail. She punched him, she writes, but this only made him let go temporarily, and he soon grabbed her throat again.

This time, she said, he did allow her to leave — by physically throwing her outside of his home with enough force that she struck her head on the concrete.

Lindsie confirms previous reports that it was David who called the police. (More on that in a moment.)

On her now-estranged family’s former show, Lindsie Chrisley wore her version of her family’s big hairstyle. (Image Credit: WEtv)

At the request of police, Lindsie returned to David’s home. They may have been planning to arrest her.

However, upon examination of her, they found injuries on her neck consistent with strangulation.

Additionally, the police report noted “lacerations on her head” from being thrown onto the concrete.

This is why authorities opted to arrest David, and not Lindsie.

He is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Then there’s his version of what went down

The Ashley obtained the 911 call audio from when David contacted authorities.

According to David’s version of events, he accuses Lindsie of breaking into his home and “beating” him in the face.

It does not appear that investigators felt that the physical evidence at the scene and on the two exes corresponded with his account.

Every detail of this is horrifying — for Lindsie and for her son, Jackson.

We hope that all parties remain safe from harm.