Kendall Jenner Strips Down to Nothing in Bedroom Photoshoot

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to wear clothing to be a model.

Just look at Kendall Jenner.

(No, seriously, look at her latest photos)

Her latest awe-inspiring snaps show her wearing barely-there thongs and ultimately nothing at all while lounging in bed.

Looking beautiful as always, Kendall Jenner addresses the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

She looks incredible, in or out of clothes

On Sunday, January 25, Kendall took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping photoshoot by photographer Cameron Hammond.

She goes through a few different wardrobe changes in the snaps.

At most, she’s wearing a thin crop top and some relatively normal underwear in one photo.

Kendall also models a string thong that doesn’t manage to even pretend to cover that peach.

And, at the least, she wears nothing but the bedsheet below her as she models naked on the bed. Take a look:

For obvious reasons, Kendall’s photos racked up nearly 5 million likes in under 24 hours.

“Perfect,” Gigi Hadid penned in a comment.

Hailey Bieber wrote her own supportive comment: “Exactly!”

Both of these famous women from famous families are also models.

So it isn’t just fans and followers who are enjoying Kendall’s craft, but her fellow professionals.

Friends and fellow models Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber cheered on Kendall Jenner for her glorious new photos. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Not everyone was a famous friend — or a fan — however.

A number of odd comments seem to question why Kendall, a supermodel, would put her body on display in a state of undress.

Pearl-clutching commenters asked why she’d post this “on Insta” and complained about how men in her life will see these snaps.

(Are they … new? Perhaps they simply use Instagram very differently)

If someone sees a model pose for bed photos and declares “it’s giving OnlyFans,” there’s a simple reason for that.

On a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner sits down with her famous mom to chat. (Image Credit: Hulu)

There is more to the rise of fascism in America than ICE executing Americans in the streets for filming them or driving near them.

The pushback against sex and nudity and the human body has been going on for years and years, even before Donald Trump first declared his — at first farcical — desire to run for office.

There are people who will, to your face, declare that sex scenes in films are too frequent. The reality is that sex scenes are now deeply rare.

In fact, as we recently discussed, there used to be sex comedies and erotic thrillers in theaters pretty rarely. These subgenres are all but extinct.

Ultimately, this is about controlling and shaming women, the LGBTQ+ community, and more while pushing Christian nationalism and more. That doesn’t mean that the commenters are Christian nationalists or other flavors of fascists — just that they’re inundated with toxic, sex-negative messages.

Speaking to the confessional camera on The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner shares her thoughts. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Thank you for your work, Cameron Hammond

On a lighter note, this is not the first time that photographer Cameron Hammond has captured Kendall.

Back in 2024, he photographed Kendall in barely-there bikinis when she was FWRD’s creative director.

He has also snapped other famously beautiful women, like Hailey Bieber.

Some fuddy-duddy commenters might not like it, but Kendall’s actual fans love these photos.

And so do, you know, the professionals. (And why wouldn’t they? She looks great!)