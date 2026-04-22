Hulk Hogan Reveals Shocking Fentanyl Habit In Final Interview

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Back in July of 2025, Hulk Hogan passed away unexpectedly.

Now, a controversial Netflix documentary is revealing new information about the wrestling legend’s final days.

In his final interview, which is just now being made public, Hogan — whose real name was Terry Bollea — revealed that at one point, he was consuming a potentially lethal amount of fentanyl on a daily basis.

Hulk Hogan’s final interview has finally been made public. (Netflix/YouTube)

“I was taking 80 milligram fentanyls, two in the morning, stuffing them under my gums…I had two 300-milligram patches of fentanyl on my legs, and they gave me six 1,500 milligram fentanyl lollipops to eat,” Hulk says in the doc, which is currently available for streaming.

“You should be dead. We have never seen a human being take this much fentanyl,” a pharmacist told the wrestler at one point.

The heavy drug consumption began in 2009 when Hogan began competing for the TNA wrestling organization.

His divorce from wife Linda Hogan had financially devastated Hulk and left him with little choice but to step back into the ring.

Unfortunately, he was in his late fifties by then, and he quickly realized that his body could no longer sustain the sort of grueling workouts and performances that he has endured in his younger days.

“His back was in so much pain,” Hogan’s friend and former manager Eric Bischoff recalls in the documentary.

“I would literally have to go to his hotel, help him get out of bed, get into the shower,” to get ready to appear at events, “that he was contractually obligated to do.”

In interviews that took place just weeks before his death at the age of 71, Hogan revealed that he was still in a tremendous amount of pain.

“I feel okay but it’s a pain,” he says about his health. “I have my son take the tops off water bottles for me, because I can’t turn them.”

He explained in the documentary that the situation is “kind of embarrassing,” but it “keeps me humble.”

As with much of his life, Hogan’s final days were defined by personal strife, with his daughter, Brooke Hogan, being written out of his will and later revealing that she and her father were unable to heal their fractured relationship ahead of his death.

Hulk Hogan: Real American is currently available on Netflix.