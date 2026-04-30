D4vd’s Alleged Murder Victim, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, May Have Been Pregnant at …

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Earlier this month, R&B singer D4vd was arrested and charged with the murder of 14-year-old Celete Rivas Hernandez.

The arrest came more than six months after Rivas Hernandez’s body was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla belonging to the artist, whose real name is David Burke.

Currently, D4vd is being held without bail at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles as he awaits trial, and horrifying new details about his case have been pouring in daily.

d4vd performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

The latest information comes courtesy of a document obtained by TMZ.

According to the outlet, Rivas Hernandez’s death certificate initially stated that she was not pregnant when she died.

Now, the document has been revised to indicate that it is unclear if she was pregnant or not.

Prosecutors allege that Burke, 21, carried on a romantic relationship with Rivas Hernandez.

They also claim that a “significant amount” of child sexual abuse material was found on Burke’s phone.

The DA’s office claims to have more than 40 terabytes of discovery to turn over to the defense.

Thus far, only about 30 percent of the evidence has been turned over, a fact that is expected to delay the start of the trial, according to NBC News

It is unclear at this time how much of the massive data file recovered from Burke’s devices is believed to be sexual abuse material.

Prosecutors also did not reveal if any of the explicit images were of Rivas.

The 14-year-old disappeared from home in April of last year. Prosecutors allege that Burke murdered her with a sharp object shortly thereafter, before dismembering her body and hiding it in the trunk of his Tesla.

Attorneys for Burke claimed that their client is innocent of any wrongdoing, and they announced their intention to “vigorously defend his innocence.”

Celeste’s loved ones have not yet commented on the news that she may have been pregnant at the time of her death.

“These findings have caused profound emotional pain for the family,” Rivas Hernandez family attorney Patrick Steinfeld said in response to previous grim findings pertaining to the case.

“They respectfully ask for privacy, understanding, and patience as they process this information.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.