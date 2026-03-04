Katie Bates Shares Update After Couples Therapy, Infidelity in Her Marriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Katie Bates doesn’t appear to be giving up the marital fight.

As previously reported, the reality star opened up in January about having had a miscarriage.

A very short time later, husband Travis Clark confessed to the world that he had had an affair. Yikes, huh? Both for the timing and the act itself.

Bates hasn’t delved into much detail regarding her feelings on this betrayal, except to say late last month that she was headed to intensive therapy.

Based on her latest social media post, Bates appears to have completed these sessions.

“Just wrapped up a four day therapy intensive,” Katie wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, March 2.

“At some point I may share more, but for now I’m just really thankful for the experience and what I’m walking away with. I spent the past few days in both individual and couples therapy.”

Added the 25-year old:

“It was hard. Emotional. Stretching in ways I didn’t fully expect. But it was also one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’m leaving better than I came, and that alone feels like an answered prayer.”

Clark and Bates started dating in 2019… got engaged in April 2021… and then got married that December.

They welcomed daughter Hailey in February 2023 and son Harvey in September 2024.

Clark, for his awful part, admitted to his infidelity on Instagram on January 17.

“This is hard to write, but I owe the truth and I owe an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust,” Travis wrote at the time. “There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone.”

He continued as follows:

“I know that words don’t begin to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I’ve brought into her life, but I am truly sorry. I’m sorry for the pain, humiliation, and betrayal I caused my wife through my choices.

“I understand that an apology doesn’t repair what I broke, and forgiveness is not something I deserve or can ask for. I am taking responsibility by getting help and doing the work to change and become a more honest and accountable man, regardless of outcome.

“I ask for privacy and grace for Katie as she processes this in her own time.”

Bates also released a statement of her own, saying she and Travis are seeking counseling both together and individually, and that she is being supported by legal counsel.

However, she added that it is her “heart’s desire” to “preserve” her marriage.

Considering the spouses are part of Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP)? The same church and belief system subscribed to by the Duggar Family?

It’s safe to assume they stay together.