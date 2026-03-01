Tom Holland and Zendaya: MARRIED! For Real! According to Stylist!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tom Holland and Zendaya stole the headlines at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday night.

Without saying a word.

On the red carpet of this event, an Access Hollywood reporter was talking to Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach, who said of his client and Holland: “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

Wait, is that true, the journalist followed up?

Roach laughed and confirmed very simply: “It’s very true.”

The veteran stars, who met on the set of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, went public with their romance in 2021.

Rumors of their engagement started to make the rounds after Zendaya was spotted at last year’s Golden Globes ceremony with a diamond ring on her left hand.

Later in 2025, Holland actually said the two were betrothed after correcting a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend.

In a clip that circulated online, Holland laughed while clarifying she was actually his “fiancée.”

Will she also be the mother of his kids?

There’s been chatter that Zendaya is pregnant, but her stylist said nothing of the sort at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

The actor and the actress will share the screen twice in 2026, first in June’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day and later in July’s “The Odyssey” from director Christopher Nolan.

Not that you’d know it from talking to either Zendaya or Holland. The two are famously tight-lipped about their relationship.

“It’s a saving grace. [It’s the] best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Holland said in 2024 in a rare comment about his then-girlfriend, adding about working with Zendaya:

“It’s that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of, like, ‘Can’t wait to talk about that later.’”

Speaking to Vanity Fair about a year later, Zendaya emphasized the comfort she feels on set across from her partner.

“It’s like second nature, if anything,” she told this outlet in 2025.

“You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal.”