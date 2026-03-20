Taylor Frankie Paul & Doug Mason Got Engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’: Are …

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As you’ve probably heard by now, Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette has been canceled by ABC.

The decision was made just days before Taylor’s first episode was set to premiere, meaning that the whole season had already been filmed.

And we now know that Taylor got engaged to a man named Doug Mason in what was supposed to be her season finale.

Of course, the episode was filmed over a month ago, and now members of Bachelor Nation are wondering if these two are still engaged.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives” Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

Who is Doug Mason?

As we’ll never get to see Doug’s dates with Taylor, we’ll have the whole story of their relationship.

But we do know about Doug himself.

Based on promotional materials released by ABC, he’s a 28-year-old ocean lifeguard from San Diego.

And according to his bio:

“Doug can ride a unicycle. Doug wants to learn guitar so he can serenade someone. Doug’s love language is great banter.”

Doug Mason seems like a nice guy. But is he still engaged to Taylor Frankie Paul? (Disney)

Sounds like a nice guy! Of course, Taylor’s kids and her commitment to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives would likely prevent her from ever moving out of Utah.

And an ocean lifeguard would likely have a hard time adjusting to life as a member of Taylor’s insular Mormon community.

That leads to our second big question:

Are Doug Mason and Taylor Frankie Paul planning a wedding?

Sadly, just a few weeks after Doug popped the question, multiple sources have confirmed that the engagement is off.

That claim seems to be corroborated by Doug’s Instagram comments on the issue:

“In light of everything that has happened, I am just sending prayers to Taylor because that was her moment and her moment was blocked,” Mason said on Friday via Instagram Stories.

“All we can do right now is just be hopeful, and I am headed off to run to watch the sunrise,” he continued, adding:

‘Bachelorette’ fans are dying to know” are Doug Mason and Taylor Frankie Paul still engaged? (Hulu/YouTube)

“I hope you guys have a great day, and let’s stay positive and show nothing but support for people in need.”

ABC’s decision to cancel the season was based on video that showed Taylor assaulting then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

Even though Taylor was the aggressor in the video, Doug is not the first one to express sympathy toward her.

That’s likely because Paul has also accused Mortensen of abuse, and she’s promised that the truth will come out eventually.

“It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child,” Paul’s rep said in a statement issued Thursday.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior,” the statement continued.

Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is, and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show and from their own experiences.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.