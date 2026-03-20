Chuck Norris Tributes: Sylvester Stallone, Guy Fieri, Benjamin Netanyahu Honor Fallen Icon

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The world is mourning the loss of a true icon.

As we previously reported, Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86.

Just hours after his family announced that Norris passed away peacefully in Hawaii, tributes have poured in from all over the world.

Chuck Norris reacts prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Towering figures in the worlds of movies sports, and politics have all offered fond reminiscences on the man who inspired a million memes.

Here are some of the most moving tributes from many of Chuck’s famous friends”

“I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family,” Sylvester Stallone wrote on Instagram.

“Chuck Norris is the champ… I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend,” added Dolph Lundgren.

“RIP to the legend Chuck Norris… My all time favorite,” shared Guy Fieri in a brief but heartfelt message.

Actor Chuck Norris poses during a book signing for his new book “Against All Odds” at Borders Books on October 4, 2004. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“Sara and I were deeply saddened… Chuck brought martial arts and the warmth of his character to millions,” wrote Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Just heard that the Legend — The Man — Mr. Chuck Norris has passed away… a life changing and treasured experience,” shared Joe Piscopo.

“Prayers up for the family, friends and fans… Rest in Peace Walker, Texas Ranger,” wrote former NFL star Robert Griffin III.

“Texas has lost a legend… He embodied the toughness, grit, and patriotism that makes Texas supreme,” said Greg Abbott.

Chuck Norris speaks with the media during a press conference prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

“Today we say goodbye to a true American icon… Chuck helped shape a generation,” added Congressman Wesley Hunt, emphasizing the impact Norris had beyond film and television.

The outpouring of grief speaks to more than just a successful career.

For many, Norris represented strength, discipline, and a larger-than-life presence that extended well beyond the screen.

Those who knew him best are confident that that legacy will endure.

Our thoughts go out to Chuck Norris’ loved ones during this enormously difficult time.