Scott Probst Cause of Death: Brother of ‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Was 58

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We have tragic news to report from the world of reality television.

Scott Probst — the brother of Survivor host Jeff Probst — has passed away.

He was just 58 years old.

Jeff Probst arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series “The White Lotus” Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

News of Scott’s death comes courtesy of a Facebook post from Jeff’s other brother, Brent.

“Some sad news, our brother Scott is no longer with us,” Brent wrote (via Page Six). “He was a great brother, son and friend. I will miss him so much. I’m so sad he is gone.”

No cause of death was given.

Scott worked closely with Jeff, taking on various roles in Survivor‘s art department, property department, and camera and electrical department between 2006 and 2012.

He also worked in the gaming industry, serving as production coordinator on 2003’s Medal of Honor: Rising Sun and as producer on 2005’s Medal of Honor: European Assault, and 2010’s Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight.

He wasn’t the only member of the Probst family to work on the show. Brent’s daughter, Abigail Probst, is currently a member of the production staff’s “Dream Team.”

“She kicks ass,” Jeff told People of Abigail’s efforts. “She came in with a last name that put a little bit of a spotlight on her, but she got the job on her own. She got asked back on her own.”

Jeff rarely speaks of his family, but he has been open about his fondness for his childhood:

“And I know it’s a little weird because the last name is Probst, but had she not earned it, she wouldn’t be back,” he added.

“I’ve lived in Seattle, New York and Los Angeles and traveled all over the world with ‘Survivor,’ but there is nowhere else I would have rather grown up than Wichita, Kansas,” he told the Topeka Capital-Journal in 2016 (via Page Six).

“I had great friendships. I made great memories, and I was raised with strong values,” he added. “I choose to believe those early years gave me the foundation I would later need to withstand the challenges of Hollywood.”

Survivor previously paid tribute to Jeff’s mom, Barbara, when she passed away in 2024.

“Dedicated to Barb, the biggest ‘Survivor’ fan of all time,” read the text on-screen in memoriam at the end of a Season 47 episode. “See you on our next adventure.”

Our thoughts are with the Probst family as they begin their grieving process.