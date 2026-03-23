Did Chappell Roan’s Security Guard Bully Jude Law’s Daughter? Soccer Player …

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Over the weekend, Jude Law’s ex’s husband created quite a stir.

The man, a soccer player, claimed that Chappell Roan’s security guard had bullied his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Chappell has pushed back at the claim, saying that she didn’t know anything about the girl or send some goon to bother anyone.

The story has created a rift on social media, revealing gaps in people’s celebrity knowledge — except that everyone knows who Jude Law is.

On the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Chappell Roan discusses performing at different events. (Image Credit: YouTube)

What happened at that Sao Paulo hotel?

Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, known professionally as Jorginho, is a soccer player from Brazil.

(It is our understanding that he plays for a team based in Italy, which we’re told is pretty normal for soccer players.)

According to Jorginho, he and his 11-year-old stepdaughter, Ada, were staying at the Palácio Tangará in Sao Paulo with his wife, Catherine Harding.

Harding shares Ada with her ex, Jude Law.

Another guest at the hotel, Jorginho wrote in an Instagram post, was Chappell Roan.

Taking to his Instagram Story, a soccer player known professionally as Jorginho described an alleged unfriendly encounter at a Sao Paulo hotel. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“By coincidence, they’re staying at the same hotel as this artist,” Jorginho wrote. “During breakfast, the artist walked past their table.”

He continued: “My daughter, like any child, recognized her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her.”

Jorginho’s account continued: “And the worst part is she didn’t even approach her.”

He described: “She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything.”

However, Jorginho then alleged a disproportionate reaction from “a large security guard” who confronted them at their table, lecturing Harding and Ada, framing the tween’s actions as disrespectful or harassment.

Actor Jude Law chats on ‘The Late Show.’ (Image Credit: CBS)

Who’s at fault for this?

“Honestly, I don’t know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment,” Jorginho marveled.

He claimed that the guard “even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears.”

Jorginho described: “My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.”

That sounds like a terrible experience for anyone, particularly an 11-year-old.

And while it’s hard to see how exactly this could conceivably be Chappell Roan’s fault, if it happened as described, she received backlash — to the point where the mayor of Rio de Janeiro declared that she’s banned from performing at the Todo Mundo no Rio music festival. Okay.

On Sunday, March 22, Chappell Roan took to her own Instagram Story to issue a public response.

“I didn’t even see a woman and a child. No one came up to me,” she clarified from her hotel room. “No one bothered me.”

She added: “Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel, as well.”

Chappell’s post not only clarifies how she didn’t ask for this, but also emphasizes that Ada didn’t do anything wrong, either.

“I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child,” she emphasized. “They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything.”

On the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Chappell Roan discusses the major downsides of fame. (Image Credit: YouTube)

What’s the big takeaway here?

For all of the many faults of America’s Next Top Model, it did give us an iconic piece of wisdom.

Natasha offered this sage reminder: “I just want to tell you that some people have war in their countries.”

Obviously, there are many problems in this world that are not as bad as war but still worth addressing. That doesn’t mean that we, as a society, do not need to gain a bit of perspective.

We’re sorry that Ada had a bad encounter with a security guard who was presumably in someone’s employ. But that is and should be where that ends.

The ban from a music festival, real or not, is absurd. There’s no evidence that Chappell did anything wrong. Please be serious.