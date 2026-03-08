Sydney Sweeney Models Her Own Lingerie, Which is Genius

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’ll never tire of seeing Sydney Sweeney’s mind-breaking looks.

That goes for in film, on the red carpet, or when she’s modeling her very own lingerie line.

Love or hate the brand name, Syrn is dropping its latest collection.

Who better to model the thongs and bralettes than Sydney herself?

A smiling Sydney Sweeney participates in Vanity Fair’s polygraph test. Not usable in court, but potentially entertaining. (Image Credit: Vanity Fair/YouTube)

She looks gorgeous and ‘Comfy’

Ahead of the Wednesday, March 4 launch of her fourth (of four) collections, Sydney is modeling more of her lingerie.

As you can see in the jaw-dropping photos that her Syrn brand shared, this set of lingerie looks comfortable and casual.

That sounds fitting — as this is the Comfy collection.

Sydney is wearing high-waisted thongs alongside soft cotton bralettes.

And, as you can see, she’s doubling up — modeling the white and black varieties at the same time.

Novas fotos de Sydney Sweeney para a nova coleção ‘Comfy’ da Syrn. pic.twitter.com/HboNExMiAy — Sydney Sweeney Brasil (@sydneysbrs) February 26, 2026

In addition to the modeling photos, Sydney and her brand also shared a video.

The video shows her removing a top to reveal the Comfy bralette underneath.

Other moments show her lounging comfortably in bed and lounging uncomfortably (one assumes) over the side of a chair.

You know when you see a cat do an impossible stretch and go: “Sir, is that comfortable?“

It’s like that, but with one of the hottest humans alive. Take a look:

Comfy does indeed look very comfortable

As we mentioned, this is the fourth of the collections that Sydney has unveiled since launching Syrn.

First came Seductress, which carried a femme fatale vibe featuring corsets and garters. Old school lingerie.

Then she released Romantic, which had a softer and lacier vibe.

Playful is, as the name suggests, more fun and sporty.

And now, of course, she’s released Comfy.

Though Sydney Sweeney disappointed some fans with her GQ interview that avoided making any clear or useful statements, she left others feeling relief. (Image Credit: GQ/YouTube)

Reactions are entirely predictable and, for the most part, seem to have nothing whatsoever to do with the clothes themselves.

Replies to Sydney’s modeling pics are, first and foremost, filled with lust.

(Being horny is great! There is no reason to post about it in replies to her. Please be normal!)

After that, we see people booing and hissing at Sydney for daring to show her body. These are the usual sex-negative types who, for misogynistic and sometimes religious reasons, believe that it’s somehow “immoral” for women to dress seductively, to model undergarments, or to otherwise be themselves.

There is also political commentary, mostly in the form of people seeking to wield Sydney as a cudgel over their favorite political grievance. It’s unhinged. She’s a real person, not some sort of amulet.

Being a very good sport, Sydney Sweeney answers the internet’s questions about her. (Image Credit: Wired/YouTube)

She never asked to be a political lightning rod

It’s true that Sydney has made choices over the years.

For example, in the past, she expressed frustration with the rampant sexualization of her every move.

More recently, with her bathwater soap sales and eye-popping red carpet looks, she’s leaning into it. She has every right to!

More disappointing is her decision to play coy — which is functionally the same as doing nothing, yet slightly more annoying — when it comes to the way that fascists fawn over her.

They’ve put her in a no-win situation. It sucks. It also sucks that she and those advising her have done the math and opted against speaking out.

If people would be more normal about her, she could navigate the world as an alarmingly beautiful actress who’s extremely talented — and not as a political lightning rod.