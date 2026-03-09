Leida Margaretha & Eric Rosenbrook: Death of ’90 Day Fiance’ …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

On 90 Day Fiance, Leida Margaretha and Eric Rosenbrook became one of the most reviled couples in the franchise.

Since then, they have only shown that the scorn was well-deserved.

Both Leida and Eric have been arrested since the show ended.

Last year, their newborn daughter — only 1 month old — died. The medical examiner’s office has made a grim determination.

It is no surprise that Leida Margaretha was on 90 Day Fiance for such a short time. She didn’t win over fans; her haters only grew in number with each episode. And not without cause. (Image Credit: TLC)

Content warning for domestic abuse and the death of an infant

Starcasm reports that the Adams County, Wisconsin Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Alisa Eleanor’s death at 5 weeks of age was “non-accidental.”

According to a statement released by the Adams County Health and Human Services Department, the investigation is ongoing.

“On July 5, 2025, the agency received a report regarding a 1-month-old infant brought to the hospital with multiple injuries,” the statement confirms.

“Subsequently, the infant was pronounced deceased on July 9, 2025,” the report shared.

“Law enforcement was contacted and initiated a criminal investigation,” the statement added.

In a 90 Day Fiance flashback scene, we see Leida Margaretha react to a moderately messy apartment. This would eventually be part of how she convinces her fiance to kick his teenage daughter out of the house. (Image Credit: TLC)

“The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was non-accidental,” the statement read.

“No criminal charges have been filed in this case,” the Adams County report admitted, “and the investigation remains open.”

However, the findings do include one damning statement that suggests that criminal charges may be coming soon.

“The Initial Assessment completed by the agency found a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother,” the statement acknowledged.

The mother, of course, being Leida.

Leida Margaretha did not endear herself to fans on 90 Day Fiance. It was not a case of a “villain edit,” but simply villainous behavior. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘The infant being taken to the hospital with multiple injuries’

The previous month, authorities visited Leida’s residence to check on Alessandro, her son from a previous relationship.

(90 Day Fiance viewers may recall that Leida brought him with her when she moved in with Eric, prior to Eric kicking his teen daughter, Tasha, out of her own home.)

“On June 28, 2025, the agency screened-in a CPS Report alleging neglect to the infant’s now 12-year-old half sibling by the mother,” the Adams County Health and Human Services Department shared.

“During the assessment period,” the release continued, “an additional report was made to the agency regarding the infant being taken to the hospital with multiple injuries on July 5, 2025.”

Ultimately, “the allegation of neglect to the infant’s now 12-year-old half sibling was unsubstantiated.”

The Adams County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office took this mugshot of Eric Rosenbrook on July 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

According to reports at the time, July 5, 2025 was when Eric came to Leida’s house — the two were separated — and hit Leida while she was holding their infant daughter.

He was arrested, charged with domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct.

It was only hours later that a 911 call reported that the 5-week-old was unresponsive.

“The City of Adams Police Department responded to the scene, along with LifeStar Ambulance Service,” the release described.

The city’s report continues: “LifeStar Ambulance Service transported the infant to Gunderson Moundview Hospital. The infant was then transported to UW Health American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.”

90 Day Fiance star Eric Rosenbrook took Leida Margaretha to his home for the first time. She was distressed and disgusted. (Image Credit: TLC)

Every part of this was a preventable tragedy

For days, doctors and nurses at UW Health American Family Children’s Hospital tried to save the baby.

On July 9, she passed away.

When an infant dies of anything but natural causes, it is almost always the case that at least one adult — if not more — is responsible.

It is unclear which further details authorities require before they can press charges.

Right now, it appears that Leida will be facing these charges. But there are a lot of facts that we do not know.

Presumably, these terrible answers will become known during an eventual trial to find justice for this innocent baby.