Michelle Williams Pays Tribute to James Van Der Beek After Receiving SAG Actor Award

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The SAG Actor Awards were this weekend.

Venom star Michelle Williams took home an award. It was well-deserved — and a surprise!

Naturally, just weeks after the passing of James Van Der Beek, this very raw topic came up.

Williams sent her love to his family in her tribute, and also thanked an unexpected group of people.

Michelle Williams took home an award at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards while also paying tribute to a dearly departed co-star. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

Congratulations are in order

On Sunday, March 1, the 2026 Actor Awards went down.

Williams took home an award for Dying for Sex.

Her win has been celebrated as a surprise (but deserved) turn for the night.

Naturally, even amidst her celebrations, she faced (gentle) questions about the loss of her former co-star.

James Van Der Beek passed away on February 11, only a little over two weeks earlier.

Actress Michelle Williams speaks with TODAY about launching her career at such a young age. (Image Credit: NBC)

Chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Williams addressed the impact of Van Der Beek’s death.

“I’m thinking about him and I’m thinking about his family constantly,” she expressed.

From 1998 to 2003, Dawson’s Creek helped define younger Gen X and elder Millennial viewers. It was obviously a big deal for the actors, also.

Van Der Beek portrayed the titular Dawson. Williams portrayed Jen Lindley.

Though she could have stopped with that simple statement, Williams continued.

The GoFundMe for his family has made a profound impact

Williams also expressed her gratitude for the monumental crowdfunding campaign for Van Der Beek’s family.

“I also just want to say, like, it’s been such an amazing thing as James’ friend and a friend of the family,” she remarked.

Williams continued: “To see the response in the wake of his passing.”

She expressed: “And I just really want to say thank you to each and every person who contributed to sustaining their life and their children’s lives.”

Williams concluded: “It’s an incredibly meaningful thing to witness.”

Beloved actress Michelle Williams’ career has been quietly popping off. (Image Credit: CBS)

Most GoFundMe projects do not meet their goals. Famous cases — like Van Der Beek’s — are the exception.

Initially, the fundraising goal for the actor’s family was $350,000.

GoFundMe donations surged, quickly surpassing that goal — and each goal that followed — until they brought in over $2.5 million.

Some expressed surprise, given Van Der Beek’s lengthy and beloved career on the small and big screen.

But supporting a family is expensive, and his cancer battle was financially devastating. We are all grateful to the thousands who contributed to Van Der Beek’s family.

A thoughtful Michelle Williams delves into her career. (Image Credit: NBC)

This is still very new

Though Van Der Beek’s passing was not a surprise in the way that a sudden death in a fire or a vehicular collision might be, it is still a shock.

Williams is still processing this.

So is his family. And, frankly, so are fans.

For such a difficult and emotional time, Williams gave a very solid answer when it came to her dearly departed friend.

We all wish that he were around to celebrate her award with her.