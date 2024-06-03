Venom: The Last Dance, the final movie in the Spider-Man villain trilogy, looks like it’ll be one hell of a film, if the trilogy is any indication.

It has humor, action, and enough conflicted Tom Hardy to go around. But it’s severely lacking in one thing:

Michelle Williams.

Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams attend a photo call for Columbia Pictures’ “Venom” at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Where exactly is Brock’s ex-fiancee in all this commotion? Is Michelle Williams even returning for the last movie?

Or has she been – GASP- replaced?!

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Trailer: Watch Tom Hardy’s Final Turn As Symbiote Villain

All good things must come to an end, and after a decade of playing the brain-eating, symbiote villain Venom from the Spider-Man comics, Tom Hardy’s taking his final bow as Eddie Brock.

The trailer for Venom 3 dropped on Monday, June 3, proves that fans will get everything they’ve come to love about the franchise. More than that, fans will get something they’ve been clamoring for: more aliens!

“Eddie and Venom are on the run,” read the movie’s logline. “Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

‘Venom 3’s Cast: Brand New Faces, But Where’s Michelle Williams?

In the trailer, we meet all the brand new characters joining the franchise.

Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor join the fold as scientists hell bent on stopping the alien invasion, with a specific interest in Eddie and Venom. We also see the return of Mrs. Chen, played by Peggy Lu.

But you know who you don’t see? Anne Weying. You know, Michelle Williams’ character.

Anne Weying is a pretty important person in Eddie/Venom’s life. Not only is she Eddie’s ex, but in the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage , she actually morphed into She-Venom.

Are you really going to tell us that the trilogy is going to close out without her?! Well, we have some good news and bad news.

The bad news: her name isn’t anywhere to be found on the cast list. Between that and her not showing her face in the trailer, it doesn’t look good.

Except that Michelle really, REALLY loves the franchise!

Michelle Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Michelle on ‘Venom 3’ Return: “Bring Me Back”

That’s the good news. Despite the movies failing to be box-office smashes, Michelle has loved every second of being in these films.

During a interview with Variety, she made it clear her dearest hope is to reprise the role in Venom 3. “I have every intention of continuing with the series,” she said. “I certainly hope they bring me back.”

And why wouldn’t they! Honestly, the best part of the last movie was the She-Venom transformation.

The truth is, as this is the final film, some things might be being saved as a surprise. Like a cameo from Michelle … or another important figure in Venom’s life.

Tom Holland attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Will Tom Holland Be In Final Venom Film?

The last time fans truly saw Venom on the big screen was in the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene.

The movie, which features different Spider-Man villains transported into the mainline MCU, waited until the last second to introduce Spidey’s greatest foe into the narrative.

At the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the alien baddie teleports into the MCU and sees Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on a news broadcast. When we pick up with him in No Way Home, he’s zapped back to his universe — but not before leaving behind a gooey piece of his symbiote.

What happens in Last Dance will no doubt set the stage for what’s to come of Venom outside of his own franchise.