Bhad Bhabie Cancer Update: It’s “Bad News,” Singer Says…

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bhad Bhabie is not in a very good place at the moment.

Over this past weekend, the singer/influencer opened up about her health just about a year after she revealed to the world that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“Bad news from my doctor yesterday,” Bhad Bhabie (born Danielle Bregoli) wrote on X February 28. “god has the last say so not my cancer.”

(GETTY)

The polarizing personality first told folks about her illness in November of 2024.

After many followers left comments at the timeabout her change in appearance — with some asserting that “her whole face changed” — the rapper wrote on her Instagram Story in response:

“I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight. Im slowly gaining it back. So stop running with the worst narratives.”

Bhad Bhabie did not elaborate back then.

We still don’t know what type of cancer she has or what the exact prognosis may be. It doesn’t sound very positive, however.

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

The 22-year old rose to unexpected fame after her appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016… when she infamously told the host, “Catch me outside, how ’bout that?”

In this day and age of social media, that’s pretty much all it took for her to become famous. Just being a teenager with an attitude, basically.

Following the quasi celebrity’s health update, Danielle’s mom Barbara Bregoli trashed Internet trolls who said the “Bestie” rapper’s diagnosis was “karma.”

That really is a pretty awful thing for anyone to say.

“Let me say this, social media has become an app where people think they can come on here and say the most vile things,” Barbara said in a March 1 Instagram video. “And think it’s funny because they’re hiding behind a screen.”

(Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Added this parent:

“To turn around and say someone who has cancer, that’s their karma, that’s a low form. That’s the lowest form of anything. Babies don’t ask to get cancer, little children don’t ask to get cancer, the elderly don’t ask to get—nobody asks to get cancer.”

There’s also been some speculation that the rapper lied about her diagnosis to gain attention and/or clout.

We’ll let her mother respond to those rumors as well.

“How dare you you?” Barbara said in a 2024 Instagram video addressing one of Bhad Bhabie’s critics.

“I pray to God that one of your children never gets cancer. I’ve had it twice. How dare you say my daughter’s faking this, you vile piece of no good s–t…

“My god these comments are beyond disgusting—but like I always say, GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!! Stop with the assumptions!!!”